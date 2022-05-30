La Salle in the media | May highlights

In the month of May, La Salle alumni, faculty, and administrators spoke with reporters about personal perseverance, higher ed marketing, and the first U.S. case of monkeypox.

Here are the media highlights from May:

The race continues for La Salle professor Joshua Buch | Jewish Exponent

Joshua Buch, Ph.D., celebrated his 87th birthday in an unusual fashion—running at Penn Relays. The professor of finance, who has taught at La Salle for 51 years, explains how he got into running and what keeps him going, in an interview with the Jewish Exponent.

Colleges are adapting corporate marketing tactics to drive enrollment | Marketing Brew

Angela Polec, Ed.D., Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications, spoke with Marketing Brew about the benefits of pairing a university’s marketing and enrollment functions—a growing industry trend nationally and a move that, at La Salle, has helped contribute to an increase in completed applications for first-year undergraduates.

‘Four companies control 90%’: How the baby formula industry failed to protect its Achilles’ heel | KYW Newsradio

A national recall of baby formula has left families scrambling to find what they need to nourish the littlest in their families. Supply chain issues have made matters worse. To explain, KYW Newsradio spoke with Nilofar Varzgani, Ph.D., assistant professor of business systems and analytics.

Monkeypox: how concerned should we be? | KYW Newsradio

Virologist Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., associate professor of biology, spent 10 years studying pox viruses. He spoke with KYW Newsradio, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Fox29 about the first U.S. case of monkeypox—explaining what it is and its transmissibility.

West Philadelphia students fundraising for Ukraine through service project | 6ABC

Alumna Ashley Torelli, ’18, M.Ed. ’20, and her students are fundraising to support Ukrainians through Catholic Relief Services. 6ABC told their story.

St. Hubert embarks on largest fundraising campaign in 81-year history for renovations, new arts academy | Philadelphia Business Journal

This archdiocesan school for girls is just one of nearly two dozen Catholic, public, and charter high schools in Philadelphia that has partnered with the University for its innovative dual-enrollment program called LEAP, or La Salle’s Early Achievement Program.

—Christopher A. Vito