La Salle in the media | June highlights

In June, La Salle faculty, alumni, and administrators appeared in the media to discuss topics that include gun legislation, gas prices, student-athlete sponsorship deals, and the monkeypox virus.

Here are the highlights:

Duke hires former Nike executive Rachel Baker as general manager | Sports Illustrated

Rachel Baker, ’13, a graduate and former La Salle student-athlete, made national headlines by agreeing to join Duke’s iconic men’s basketball team as its general manager, overseeing name, image, and likeness opportunities for its players.

What could the bi-partisan gun framework actually change? | KYW Newsradio

Is change on the horizon? Could new legislation reduce gun violence in the U.S.? Brian Wyant, Ph.D., professor and chair of sociology and criminal justice, discussed the topic as the featured guest on a KYW Newsradio podcast.

Penn Nursing Ph.D. student Tarik Khan wins Democratic primary in Pa.’s 194th District | The Daily Pennsylvanian

Tarik Khan, ’11, a doctoral candidate at the University of Pennsylvania, is featured in a story by Penn’s student newspaper.

Expert opinion: How worried should I be about monkeypox? | Philadelphia Inquirer

Associate professor of biology Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., who studied pox viruses for nearly a decade, authored an opinion piece on the latest pandemic.

Pope Francis’ synodality could be key to reaching young Catholics | National Catholic Reporter

A listening and curious Catholic church will foster greater participation among young people, wrote Brother Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D. Min., M.A. ’95, Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion, in a recent guest column for the National Catholic Reporter.

La Salle’s Liz Mancini breaks her sister’s record qualifying for NCAA 5,000 meter final | KYW Newsradio

Before competing at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, Liz Mancini, ’23, sat down for an interview with KYW Newsradio to discuss her breakout season.

Actor Matthew McConaughey visits White House with plea for stricter gun laws | PHL17

The passage of stronger gun laws and the introduction of higher mental health clearances were topics of discussion for Mark A. Thomas, Ph.D., assistant professor of political justice, in an interview with PHL17.

Amid rising prices, New York suspends state gas tax. Will our area follow? | 6ABC

Doing so would pull from a state’s revenue and inhibit its ability to support and upgrade infrastructure, said assistant professor of accounting Andy Lafond, DBA, in a conversation with 6ABC.

—Christopher A. Vito