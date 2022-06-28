La Salle in the media | June highlights

In June, La Salle faculty, alumni, and administrators appeared in the media to discuss topics that include gun legislation, gas prices, student-athlete sponsorship deals, and the monkeypox virus.
Here are the highlights:
Rachel Baker, ’13, a graduate and former La Salle student-athlete, made national headlines by agreeing to join Duke’s iconic men’s basketball team as its general manager, overseeing name, image, and likeness opportunities for its players.
Is change on the horizon? Could new legislation reduce gun violence in the U.S.? Brian Wyant, Ph.D., professor and chair of sociology and criminal justice, discussed the topic as the featured guest on a KYW Newsradio podcast.
Tarik Khan, ’11, a doctoral candidate at the University of Pennsylvania, is featured in a story by Penn’s student newspaper.
Associate professor of biology Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., who studied pox viruses for nearly a decade, authored an opinion piece on the latest pandemic.
A listening and curious Catholic church will foster greater participation among young people, wrote Brother Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D. Min., M.A. ’95, Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion, in a recent guest column for the National Catholic Reporter.
Before competing at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, Liz Mancini, ’23, sat down for an interview with KYW Newsradio to discuss her breakout season.
The passage of stronger gun laws and the introduction of higher mental health clearances were topics of discussion for Mark A. Thomas, Ph.D., assistant professor of political justice, in an interview with PHL17.
Doing so would pull from a state’s revenue and inhibit its ability to support and upgrade infrastructure, said assistant professor of accounting Andy Lafond, DBA, in a conversation with 6ABC.
—Christopher A. Vito