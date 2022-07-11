American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARP”) Grants Disclosure

Quarterly Report as of June 30, 2022

Published date: July 11, 2022



La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for grants under the ARP as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III). The University acknowledges the Certification and Agreement required with its assurance that the University will provide at least the same amount of funding in Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students as was required under the CARES Act and will distribute all amounts designated for emergency financial grants to students. For details regarding expenditures of the University’s share of HEERF funding, refer to the following link.

The total amount awarded from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III) as part of the ARP pursuant to the institution’s Certification and Agreement for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students was $5,980,351. This funding was distributed as emergency cash grants to eligible students in need who were enrolled in the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 terms to pay for expenses incurred as a result of COVID-19.

The University has distributed all of the HEERF III funding and as such, the University has drawn down the corresponding funds from our federal account (G5).

The Department of Education has given colleges and universities discretion to determine how this emergency assistance was disbursed to eligible students. Understanding that many of our students have experienced financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, the University’s intention was to ensure that students with the most urgent need were the first to receive the emergency grant funds. Accordingly, the University distributed grants under the ARP to eligible students who indicated financial need via an application process as follows:

Category Full-Time Amount Part-Time Amount Pell Grantees & Pell Eligible Students $1,600 $800 Non-Pell Undergraduate Students $800 $350 Non-Pell Graduate Students $500 $250

Students receiving emergency financial grant funds under the ARP had the opportunity to request an appeal for an additional Emergency Financial Aid grant. Upon University review and approval of the appeal, the University distributed additional grants as follows:

Category Full-Time and Part-time Amount Pell Grantees & Pell Eligible Students $2,000 Non-Pell Undergraduate Students $1,000 Non-Pell Graduate Students $750

La Salle University employees (except those hired as student workers) were ineligible to receive an ARP grant.

These grants were not applied against existing University account balances (unless appropriate authorization was received from the student) and were sent by direct deposit if eRefunds were elected. If you have any questions regarding this update, please email CARESFUND@lasalle.edu.