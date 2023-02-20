University Trustee to receive La Salle’s Women in Leadership Award

AmyLynn Flood, ’95, is a partner at Vialto Partners and active member of the University community.

AmyLynn Flood, ’95, was attending a conference in Las Vegas when she received the news—she would be this year’s recipient of La Salle University’s Women in Leadership Award.

It took a reread of the email for the honor to sink in.

“I was very surprised and initially thought the team was asking for me for potential nominees for the award. When I think of all the accomplished and dedicated La Salle alumnae, it’s truly an honor to be recognized in this way,” she said.

The award is given annually to an alumna who melds career distinction and community engagement with Lasallian values in her personal and professional life. Flood will be recognized at the award luncheon on Saturday, March 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Founders’ Hall.

“AmyLynn is a role model to many with her decades of career experience and unwavering drive to give back to her community and La Salle,” said Ellen E. Reilly, ’83, Chair of La Salle’s Board of Trustees. “She is humble, hardworking, and mission oriented. These qualities showcase her extraordinary character, and we are honored to recognize her this year at the Women in Leadership Award luncheon.”

Flood is Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, serves on the School of Business Advisory Board, and recently chaired the University’s Presidential Search Committee, leading to the appointment of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as La Salle’s President. Previously, Flood served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors, including as president.

She’s previously received the La Salle De La Salle Society Award, DeAngelis Award, and Beta Gamma Sigma Award. Philadelphia Business Journal has previously named her one of its 40 under 40 honorees.

Flood recently joined Vialto Partners, a niche consulting firm focusing on Global mobility, Immigration, and Rewards/Compensation services, which spun off from PwC. Prior, she was a Partner in the Workforce Transformation practice at PwC. At Vialto Partners, Flood leads the global Equity practice which focuses on equity compensation planning, implementation, and operational compliance for their corporate clients. While leaving PwC after almost 25 years was a difficult decision, Flood said, Vialto Partners’ connection to her colleagues and clients made it a seamless transition.

Flood brings her career knowledge back to La Salle through interacting with students at events like Explorers on Campus and Bankers Day. La Salle’s supportive community is what keeps Flood invested, she said.

“Community service is a big part of my work and with the great experiences I’ve had at La Salle, it made it easy to continue to give back,” she said.

She said the committed, accessible faculty made her experience at La Salle unforgettable. The opportunity to participate in the School of Business’ first co-op and internship roles allowed Flood to apply the lessons she learned in the classroom to real-world experiences. “Having the encouragement to take that step and have those experiences was incredibly impactful for me,” she said.

As Flood planned her address for the Women in Leadership event, five tips she recently gave Vialto Partners’ promotes comes to mind: Smile, be kind, don’t give up, don’t compare yourself to others, and take care of yourself.

“I think that piece of advice, which was previously given to me as I prepared for a new career role, is also relevant for our La Salle students as they embark on new professional and personal opportunities,” she said.

—Meg Ryan