A media organization that covers local and state politics and policy in Pennsylvania has ranked La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., among the most-influential higher education leaders in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

President Allen appears in City & State PA’s 2023 Higher Ed Power 100 list, which “recognizes the individuals who are redefining what it means to be a leader in this field.”

City & State PA highlighted La Salle’s 13% increase in first-year new student enrollment in Fall 2022 under President Allen, whose accomplishments in the first full year of his presidency are abundant. Since his arrival in April 2022, the University has improved its national rankings and launched a single-year $10 million fundraising initiative to enhance the campus experience for students. Also under President Allen, La Salle has created innovative program partnerships in nursing and education and received a $3.5 million grant from the commonwealth to apply toward campus reinvestment.

The publication described President Allen as “a vocal proponent of social justice” who “is focused on increasing (higher education) access for traditionally underserved communities.”

Check out the full list of City & State PA’s 2023 Higher Education Power 100 list.

—Christopher A. Vito