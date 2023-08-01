STEM summer camp gives La Salle graduate students educational experience

For three weeks, La Salle education graduate students went to summer camp—sort of.

From July 5-21, the University hosted its STEM Summer Enrichment Camp for students entering grades 1-9. As a part of the graduate education certification program, La Salle students taught STEM-based lessons throughout the day. Campers played games, made art, learned new sports, and more.

This year’s theme, The Great Outdoors: Adventures Unlimited, focused on providing students with an experience focused on nature and taking care of the planet.

The camp provides an inclusive, engaging, and integrated learning experience across a variety of subject areas including math, science, technology, foreign languages, engineering, language arts, and social studies.

Check out photos from this year’s camp: