La Salle in the media | July highlights

La Salle received a variety of media mentions during the month of July.

From alumni receiving award recognitions to leadership hiring announcements, the mentions were varied.

Check out this month’s highlights:

Chronicle of Higher Education

La Salle welcomed Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., as the incoming School of Arts and Sciences Dean on June 20. Prior to joining the University, Wesson served as a Professor of Anthropology and Special Advisor to the President Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa. Prior to these roles, he served as Provost and Dean of the Faculty at the college.

WHYY

Kathleen A. Bogle, Ph.D., sociology and criminal justice professor, and Ceara Grady, ’24, wrote an op-ed for the Philadelphia Inquirer on the need for red flag laws following a mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Shortly after, Bogle was interviewed by WHYY on the topic.

Derry Journal

John T. Fries, ’66, is one recipient of this year’s Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards. The award, given in Ireland, recognizes those who stand out in their career fields while paying remembering “their contribution to Ireland and its Diaspora.” With over two decades in the tech industry, Fries is currently the president of Managed Care Connections in Moorestown, N.J., and managing partner at Germantown Ventures, a venture capital firm.

Philadelphia Business Journal

Vincent Market, ’86, MBA ‘90, is honored by PBJ as a CFO of the Year. He discusses with the magazine his career accomplishments at TruMark Financial Credit Union.

Philadelphia Business Journal

Juan Lopez, ’90, is honored by PBJ as a CFO of the Year. He discusses with the magazine his career accomplishments at Independence Health Group.

City & State PA Magazine

Two La Salle graduates are recognized by City & State PA as rising stars in Philadelphia. Jude Husein, ’21, is the director of state advocacy for the Pennsylvania Senate. Steven Chintaman, ‘14, is a senior associate at Bellevue Strategies, a government relations and advocacy communications firm. Both honorees discuss their career journeys.

