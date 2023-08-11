La Salle in the media | July highlights

Kathleen A. Bogle, Ph.D., sociology and criminal justice professor, and Ceara Grady, ’24, wrote an op-ed for the Philadelphia Inquireron the need for red flag laws following a mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Shortly after, Bogle was interviewed by WHYY on the topic.
John T. Fries, ’66, is one recipient of this year’s Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards. The award, given in Ireland, recognizes those who stand out in their career fields while paying remembering “their contribution to Ireland and its Diaspora.” With over two decades in the tech industry, Fries is currently the president of Managed Care Connections in Moorestown, N.J., and managing partner at Germantown Ventures, a venture capital firm.
Two La Salle graduates are recognized by City & State PA as rising stars in Philadelphia. Jude Husein, ’21, is the director of state advocacy for the Pennsylvania Senate. Steven Chintaman, ‘14, is a senior associate at Bellevue Strategies, a government relations and advocacy communications firm. Both honorees discuss their career journeys.