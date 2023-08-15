What to know about Explorientation 2023

Prepare for the return to campus with this helpful guide.

It’s that time of year again, Explorers.

A new academic year kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 24, with Explorientation (or Explo for short). This new student orientation includes four days of events including residential student move-in, informational sessions, and social activities.

The first day of classes is Monday, Aug. 28.

Check out a glimpse of some of the events happening during Explo. For more information, visit the Explorientation webpage.

Thursday, August 24

Move-in for residents will be held at St. Basils and Neumann residence halls from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Commuter check-in will be available on the first floor Commuter Lounge in the Union from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Once students are settled in, the first day of orientation will include a variety of activities. Students can participate in a parent and family meet and greet with President Dan Allen, Ph.D. beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Union Music Room.

First-year students will participate in the First Expedition Walk from Hayman Hall to Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center beginning at 3:15 p.m. followed by a Student Welcome Ceremony.

A dinner, tailgate, and women’s soccer game at McCarthy Stadium will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

Close out the day at Club Basils on the Union Patio at 9 p.m.

Friday, August 25

Students can jumpstart the morning with yoga on the patio at 7:30 a.m. or with meditation in the De La Salle Chapel.

The morning will include a variety of information sessions from the Center for Respect, Interfaith Philadelphia, and Public Safety.

Afternoon info sessions will be with schools, majors, and advisors.

Close out the evening with dinner (6 p.m., Treetops), Campus Philly (8 p.m., Dan Rodden Theatre), and Bingo (10 p.m., Union Ballroom).

Saturday, August 26

Yoga and meditation will be offered again at 7:30 a.m.

Students will have an opportunity to find their classrooms at 9:30 a.m. beginning in the Union lobby. Honors students will attend an informational session at 10 a.m. in the Music room.

Participate in a kickball game on DeVincent Field or relax at the Quad Hangout at 3 p.m.

Catch some laughs with a comedian performance at the Dan Rodden Theatre at 8 p.m.

A pickleball game will close out the evening on DeVincent Field at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Yoga and meditation will be offered again on the final morning of Explo at 7:30 a.m.

Honors Students will have another opportunity to attend an informational session with a presentation at 9:30 a.m. All students can tour campus and find their classrooms beginning at 11 a.m. in the Union lobby.

Take a shuttle to the Greenleaf shopping center for last minute necessities before classes begin. Shuttles will leave from 19th and Olney beginning at 2 p.m.

Attend Mass with the Christian Brothers at 5 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel.

Rest up for the first day of classes as Explo closes out with dinner at 6 p.m. with the Christian Brothers.

—Meg Ryan