Explorers make themselves at home during Move-In Weekend

La Salle’s South Campus was abuzz with activity as families pushed carts full of bedding, clothing and mini kitchen appliances into the residence halls.

Thursday, Aug. 24, kicked off Move-In Weekend as first-year students were the first to make themselves at home. Throughout the weekend, over 800 students settled into the University’s residence halls.

Twins Mia and Natalie Riccitelli, ’27, of Reading, Pa., moved into dorms next door to each other in St. Basil Court. The sisters were rooming with Emma Brull, ’27, of Frederick, Md., and Kate Licciardi, ’27, of Long Island, Ny. The quartet would be spending a lot of time together as all of them are incoming lacrosse players and nursing majors.

Getting to play their sport and be a part of the Nursing and Health Sciences school were big factors in the new Explorers picking La Salle. Being in Philadelphia didn’t hurt either.

“I always wanted to be in the city,” Natalie Riccitelli said.

Halima Traore, ’27, of Philadelphia, imagined her dorm decorated with a black, gray, and pink theme. During move-in, she had most of the items of her wish list in tow.

“I’m still waiting on more Amazon packages,” she said.

Traore will be majoring in nursing, a career path she’s always wanted to pursue.

President Dan Allen, Ph.D., visited students as they moved into the residence hall to learn about their journeys to La Salle and what they were looking forward to.

“A highlight of move-in weekend for me is talking with our new students and families to hear about why the students chose to make La Salle their home and what their goals are,” he said. “Our University provides students with a rigorous, industry-aligned academic experience that can take them anywhere.”

Megan Heater, CPA, ’02, MBA’06, wanted to do her part as an active alumna by lending a helping hand during move-in. She said being on campus watching the first-year students begin their journeys at 20th and Olney made her nostalgic for her own time on campus.

Peter Rapp, ‘27, knows La Salle’s campus well as his mom Tonya Ellis is the La Salle TV station manager.

Rapp will major in political science, philosophy, and economics. He said he is excited to begin his La Salle journey.

After moving items into their residence halls, first-year students participated in a First Expedition Walk through campus. The walk was led by Gaby St. Leger, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Development and Campus Life, and Dean of Students TiRease Holmes along with the 76ers Drumline.

The walk was watched by parents, faculty, and staff who cheered on the newest class of Explorers with pom-poms and motivational signs.

As students made their way through the Quad, they concluded their walk at Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center where a Student Welcome Ceremony was held.

