La Salle received a variety of media mentions during the month of August.

This includes news on the campus master plan, insight into higher education leadership, and more.

Check out this month’s highlights:

Trusteeship

President Dan Allen, Ph.D., discussed his first year at La Salle and how transition planning plays into presidential and institutional success.

Philadelphia Business Journal

Dave Maturo, MPA, ’97, was recently announced as Grant Thornton’s new market managing principal in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Inquirer

Vernard Abrams, M. Ed, ’05, spoke with the publication about his work as a quarterback coach for young athletes.

Westfair Business Journal

John Rehm, ’04, shared how his combined science and business degree comes in handy as the director of brewing operations at Two Roads Brewing. He’s utilizing his knowledge more recently as the director of the brewing science certificate program at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Ct.

— Meg Ryan