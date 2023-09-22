What to know about QuietFest

The music and wellness festival visiting La Salle’s campus will support Depaul USA, a nonprofit national agency serving homeless people.

La Salle University will host QuietFest on Sept. 29. to support a good cause through an immersive music and wellness experience.

Looking to learn more about the event? Read on.

What is QuietFest?

QuietFest is a music and wellness festival with a focus on raising awareness for college student homelessness. The event supports Depaul USA, a nonprofit national agency serving homeless people.

Who is performing?

Singer-songwriter Paul McDonald, former American Idol contestant, will perform live. A silent disco set from the Armentani Brothers, a DJ trio from Philadelphia, will follow.

When and where is it?

The event will be held in the Union ballroom from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

Attendees can visit with wellness activity vendors, including yoga and meditation, from 4-6 p.m. A live performance by Paul McDonald and a silent disco set with the Armentani Brothers will follow from 6-9 p.m.

Students must arrive and be registered no later than 6 p.m. to be a part of the silent disco.

How do I register for tickets?

Tickets for La Salle students are free. Register here. Students must register with their La Salle University emails.

Explorers can also use their student ID at the event to register.

Students can also login to Presence for more information.

—Meg Ryan