La Salle News

September 28, 2023

La Salle in the media | September highlights

La Salle received a variety of media mentions during the month of September.  

The University’s recent U.S. News & World Report rankings, along with, enrollment management, alumni job placements, and faculty expertise on nonprofit leadership were hot topics.  Check out this month’s highlights: 

La Salle set to play on a new basketball court, with a new name 

Philadelphia Inquirer 

La Salle overhauling Tom Gola Arena with upgrades, name change, surrounding projects 

Philadelphia Business Journal  

The University announced plans to renovate TruMark Financial Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The upgraded arena will feature a 360-degree bowl design, new seating, a hospitality area, and additional premium seating surrounding the court. Upgrades to the video boards, audio system, lighting, and in-game production to enhance the entire fan experience. 

Temple, Penn among Philly-area colleges that fared well in U.S. News rankings with revamped formula  

Philly Voice  

La Salle University placed within the top-half of national universities on the 2024 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row. The University also saw significant jumps in its rankings for value, social mobility, and the undergraduate nursing program.   

We surveyed 20 local universities about enrollment. Here’s what they’re seeing. 

Philadelphia Inquirer  

As universities across the greater Philadelphia region began the 2023-24 academic year, the Philadelphia Inquirer looked at how enrollment was faring across the institutions. Vice President of Marketing and Communications Angela Polec, Ed.D., was interviewed about La Salle’s improved retention rate.  

Sports media outlet AllPhly launches in Philadelphia with lineup of top talent — and Anthony Gargano ‘coming soon’ 

Philadelphia Business Journal  

As AllCity Network, a digital sports network, began its coverage in Philadelphia as AllPhly, it was announced an Explorer would be a part of the team. Former La Salle women’s soccer player and sports reporter Renee Washington, ’14, will cover the Philadelphia Union for the outlet. 

—Meg Ryan   

