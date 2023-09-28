La Salle in the media | September highlights

La Salle received a variety of media mentions during the month of September.

The University’s recent U.S. News & World Report rankings, along with, enrollment management, alumni job placements, and faculty expertise on nonprofit leadership were hot topics. Check out this month’s highlights:

Philadelphia Inquirer

Philadelphia Business Journal

The University announced plans to renovate TruMark Financial Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The upgraded arena will feature a 360-degree bowl design, new seating, a hospitality area, and additional premium seating surrounding the court. Upgrades to the video boards, audio system, lighting, and in-game production to enhance the entire fan experience.

Philly Voice

La Salle University placed within the top-half of national universities on the 2024 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row. The University also saw significant jumps in its rankings for value, social mobility, and the undergraduate nursing program.

Philadelphia Inquirer

As universities across the greater Philadelphia region began the 2023-24 academic year, the Philadelphia Inquirer looked at how enrollment was faring across the institutions. Vice President of Marketing and Communications Angela Polec, Ed.D., was interviewed about La Salle’s improved retention rate.

Philadelphia Business Journal

As AllCity Network, a digital sports network, began its coverage in Philadelphia as AllPhly, it was announced an Explorer would be a part of the team. Former La Salle women’s soccer player and sports reporter Renee Washington, ’14, will cover the Philadelphia Union for the outlet.

—Meg Ryan