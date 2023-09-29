La Salle welcomes new Vice President of University Advancement

Frederick A. Pettit, J.D., begins his role effective November 16.

Bringing 20-plus years of experience that includes effective fundraising and alumni engagement, Frederick A. Pettit, J.D., will serve as La Salle’s Vice President of University Advancement, effective November 16, the University announced.

Pettit comes to La Salle from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where he has served as Vice President for Institutional Advancement since 2011. During his tenure, he led the development and implementation of the College’s most successful fundraising campaign, raising more than $43 million from private philanthropy and $9.8 million from government grants that exceeded a stretch goal of $50 million. Additionally, Pettit also spearheaded strategies to grow alumni involvement that took participation in the College’s homecoming celebration, a top alumni engagement event, from 50 to 650-plus attendees in one year and then 1,000-plus participants in succeeding years.

In his new role at La Salle, Pettit will provide strategic leadership for the University’s fundraising programs, alumni and parent relations efforts, and corporate and foundation . He will also be involved in coordinating the University’s strategies to engage with elected officials and government agencies. As a member of the President’s cabinet, Pettit will lead the planning and execution of a comprehensive fundraising program in support of the University-wide strategic plan, Ascend 2028.

“I am excited to become part of the La Salle community and work with our leadership, faculty, staff, alumni, students, and friends at a pivotal point in the University’s growth to move the mission forward,” Pettit said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to join President Allen and his talented team, and I look forward to doing all that I can to help ensure bright days ahead for La Salle and its people. Prior to his tenure at King’s College, Pettit was an attorney at two Philadelphia law firms and focused on insurance recovery, employment litigation, and corporate litigation. Early in his career, he served as assistant district attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

“I pride myself on being a relationship-builder,” Pettit said. “Robust, meaningful, and mutually beneficial relationships are foundational to professional success because leaders and organizations achieve 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 and 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 other people. Much of my professional experience has been helping people and organizations make an impact by earning their partnership and support.”

Pettit earned his Juris Doctor from Temple University’s James E. Beasley School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in political science from King’s College. He is active in community service, currently holding board positions at Westrick Music Academy in Princeton Junction, N.J., and Leadership Northeast in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

“With his track record of success, Freddie Pettit will be a great addition to La Salle,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. said. “His achievements at King’s College and his experience in the Philadelphia legal community and in higher education at King’s College will be a benefit to working with the many stakeholder groups at the University and nurturing our Advancement department to meet our institutional goals.”