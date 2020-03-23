LaSalleFromHome

|
|
|
|
April 1, 2020
|
Beginning this week, we will compile and share the most-recent relevant University updates with the La Salle community as we navigate through remote learning and operations. Submit entries for possible inclusion by emailing lasalle-em@lasalle.edu.
|
New information and updates
|
In compliance with a recent order from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, and under the guidance of public health officials, La Salle University will extend remote operations through at least Thursday, April 30. Only staff specifically designated by a vice president will continue to have an on-campus presence through that date.
|
|
|
|
|
|
This week marks the first time in La Salle’s 157-year history during which all courses are being offered through remote channels. From which programs to download, and knowing whom to ask for help, there are valuable tips for students learning to learn online.
|
By Association
|
|
|
|
Weekly reflection
|
Bro. Bob Kinzler, FSC, encourages the La Salle community to remain prayerful in delivering the first of what will be a series of weekly prayer reflections on social media.
|
|
|
|
#LasalliansInAction
|
Trans “R.J.” Lualhati, ’16, is using 3D printers he borrowed from the University to manufacture face shields he’s donating to Philadelphia hospitals. Read his story in Philly Voice.
|
|
|
|
Resources
|
For students:
- Academic update: Last week, the University announced a Temporary Grading Policy for the Spring 2020 semester. Learn more about the Temporary Grading Policy and how it works.
- Career and academic resources: The Career Center and the Center for Academic Achievement are offering several important services and functions through virtual channels, including the Job and Internship Fair, tutoring, and student success workshops. Find out more.
- Tech support: In the event that you require tech support, La Salle’s IT team is available to help. Submit a Help Desk request or email helpdesk@lasalle.edu with routine technology-related questions. Students can report more-urgent tech needs with a special prompt through IT’s phone system, at 215-951-1860.
|
For faculty and staff:
- Working remotely: There are plenty of available tools for employees working from home. These include Canvas and Zoom, which can be accessed through the Tools tab of the mylasalle Portal. For added ease, you can even download free mobile apps for Zoom, Microsoft Office 365, and La Salle University in the Apple and Android app stores.
- Employee Assistance Program (EAP): The EAP provides all La Salle employees with expert support to help manage stress and anxiety, 24/7, by calling 1-800-1446 or visiting www.unum.com/lifebalance. La Salle’s telemedicine service, Doctor on Demand, provides mental health services in addition to medical care. (Available for free to employees insured through La Salle, and for a fee for those who are not.)
- Compass Card: Download an Electronic Compass Card to recognize exceptional work by your colleagues.
- Health and wellness: Based on CDC guidance, faculty and staff should report to HR as soon as possible via hr@lasalle.edu if they are: (1) Required to self-monitor because they may have been exposed to COVID-19; or (2) Required to self-monitor because they or someone for whom they are caring has tested positive for COVID-19.
|
|
Additional Updates
|
Connelly Library
The
Connelly Library
and Learning Commons are closed until further notice. However, web access to library resources and services remain available. The Connelly Library team has
created a video tutorial
that serves as a guide to accessing these resources and services. Additional updates from the library will be made through its
Facebook
and
Twitter
pages.
|
Mailroom
To learn more about the University’s mailroom and incoming packages and deliveries, email
cn-land@lasalle.edu
or call 215-951-1039.
|
COVID-19 website
Bookmark La Salle’s
COVID-19 page
, if you have not already. It provides access to the University’s campus-wide communication, best practices for staying healthy, and a
helpful FAQ
with answers to your most-asked questions.