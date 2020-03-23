LaSalleFromHome

For faculty and staff: Working remotely: There are plenty of available tools for employees working from home. These include Canvas and Zoom, which can be accessed through the Tools tab of the mylasalle Portal. For added ease, you can even download free mobile apps for Zoom, Microsoft Office 365, and La Salle University in the Apple and Android app stores.

There are plenty of available tools for employees working from home. These include Canvas and Zoom, which can be accessed through the Tools tab of the mylasalle Portal. For added ease, you can even download free mobile apps for Zoom, Microsoft Office 365, and La Salle University in the Apple and Android app stores. Employee Assistance Program (EAP): The EAP provides all La Salle employees with expert support to help manage stress and anxiety, 24/7, by calling 1-800-1446 or visiting www.unum.com/lifebalance. La Salle’s telemedicine service, Doctor on Demand, provides mental health services in addition to medical care. (Available for free to employees insured through La Salle, and for a fee for those who are not.)

The EAP provides all La Salle employees with expert support to help manage stress and anxiety, 24/7, by calling 1-800-1446 or visiting www.unum.com/lifebalance. La Salle’s telemedicine service, Doctor on Demand, provides mental health services in addition to medical care. (Available for free to employees insured through La Salle, and for a fee for those who are not.) Compass Card: Download an Electronic Compass Card to recognize exceptional work by your colleagues.

Download an Electronic Compass Card to recognize exceptional work by your colleagues. Health and wellness: Based on CDC guidance, faculty and staff should report to HR as soon as possible via hr@lasalle.edu if they are: (1) Required to self-monitor because they may have been exposed to COVID-19; or (2) Required to self-monitor because they or someone for whom they are caring has tested positive for COVID-19.