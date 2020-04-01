Faculty responding to a changing landscape

|
Faculty members at La Salle have turned the COVID-19 pandemic into a teachable moment. Several professors have added coronavirus-related instruction to their Spring 2020 courses, reflecting the University’s mission of providing a practical education.
Their curriculum additions earned recognition in a story by the Philadelphia Inquirer.
By Association
#LaSalleFromHome
What’s the view from your study spaces? Are you finding creative places to work and learn? Continue sharing your photos with the #LaSalleFromHome hashtag on social media.
In the media
"We are shaped by the context in which we live. … The longer we are in social isolation, the more those things become habit,” said Meghan Pierce, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing, who studies consumer and social behaviors. She shared more in an interview with KYW Newsradio.
#LasalliansInAction
Jeannine Uribe, Ph.D., R.N., an assistant professor of nursing, recently delivered personal protective equipment to Einstein Medical Center in East Norriton, Montgomery County, Pa. The supply from La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences included gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer.
Resources
For students:
- The Basket: The University’s food pantry, The Basket, is open today (April 15) from 12:30–2 p.m. and 4:30–7 p.m., and Thursday (April 16) from 12:30–2 p.m. in the lower level of St. Benilde Tower. (Fresh baked goods arrived Tuesday.) The Basket’s location in College Hall’s lower level provides access to canned and packaged foods only. It is open Monday–Friday, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Lending help: The City of Philadelphia is requesting volunteers to serve as Community Response Captains. Register for an online training session today or for future dates to learn more.
- Connelly Library: The Connelly Library and Learning Commons are closed until further notice. However, web access to library resources and services remain available. The Connelly Library team has created a video tutorial that serves as a guide to accessing these resources and services. Additional updates from the library will be made through its Facebook and Twitter pages.
- Student Wellness Services: Counseling and wellness resources remain available for students. Visit the Student Wellness Services website for educational information, resources, and referral information available at all times. The Student Counseling Center is accessible during regular business hours, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. by calling 215-951-1355 and leaving a message. An after-hours telecounseling service is available Monday – Friday from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 a.m. and throughout the weekend by calling 215-951-1355 and pressing option #2. Same day appointments are available to full time undergraduate students. Students can request a mental health consultation via Zoom (similar to our walk-in sessions) by calling 215-951-1355 and leaving a message or by emailing Joanne Dooley at dooleyj@lasalle.edu before 10 a.m. on weekdays.
For faculty and staff:
- Remote operations: At the beginning of the month, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf extended the commonwealth's stay-at-home order through Thursday, April 30. La Salle University, in compliance with this order and to ensure the safety of the University community, extended remote operations through that same date. La Salle University continues to follow guidance from officials at the city, state, and federal levels. Employees should continue to make all necessary plans to accommodate personal and family obligations, as needed.
- Office telephones: Employees working remotely can forward their office telephones to a home or mobile number, or forward office voicemail to their email by contacting the La Salle IT Help Desk at 215-951-1860 or helpdesk@lasalle.edu.
Additional Updates
Pennsylvania primary election
Pennsylvania’s primary election day has been moved to Tuesday, June 2. The last day to register is Monday, May 18. Not a Pennsylvania resident? Learn about voter registration in your state. For more information, join the La Salle Votes! Canvas page.
Artsy distraction
COVID-19 website
