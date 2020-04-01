Faculty responding to a changing landscape

For students: The Basket: The University’s food pantry, The Basket, is open today (April 15) from 12:30–2 p.m. and 4:30–7 p.m., and Thursday (April 16) from 12:30–2 p.m. in the lower level of St. Benilde Tower. (Fresh baked goods arrived Tuesday.) The Basket’s location in College Hall’s lower level provides access to canned and packaged foods only. It is open Monday–Friday, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

The University's food pantry, The Basket, is open today (April 15) from 12:30–2 p.m. and 4:30–7 p.m., and Thursday (April 16) from 12:30–2 p.m. in the lower level of St. Benilde Tower. (Fresh baked goods arrived Tuesday.) The Basket's location in College Hall's lower level provides access to canned and packaged foods only. It is open Monday–Friday, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Lending help: The City of Philadelphia is requesting volunteers to serve as Community Response Captains. Register for an online training session today or for future dates to learn more.

The City of Philadelphia is requesting volunteers to serve as Community Response Captains. Register for an online training session today or for future dates to learn more. Connelly Library: The Connelly Library and Learning Commons are closed until further notice. However, web access to library resources and services remain available. The Connelly Library team has created a video tutorial that serves as a guide to accessing these resources and services. Additional updates from the library will be made through its Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Connelly Library and Learning Commons are closed until further notice. However, web access to library resources and services remain available. The Connelly Library team has created a video tutorial that serves as a guide to accessing these resources and services. Additional updates from the library will be made through its Facebook and Twitter pages. Student Wellness Services: Counseling and wellness resources remain available for students. Visit the Student Wellness Services website for educational information, resources, and referral information available at all times. The Student Counseling Center is accessible during regular business hours, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. by calling 215-951-1355 and leaving a message. An after-hours telecounseling service is available Monday – Friday from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 a.m. and throughout the weekend by calling 215-951-1355 and pressing option #2. Same day appointments are available to full time undergraduate students. Students can request a mental health consultation via Zoom (similar to our walk-in sessions) by calling 215-951-1355 and leaving a message or by emailing Joanne Dooley at dooleyj@lasalle.edu before 10 a.m. on weekdays.