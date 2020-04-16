New information and updates

La Salle University will honor its graduating students with a virtual celebration on Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. ET. Additional log-in details will follow in a separate message. (This celebration does not replace Commencement, which the University intends to reschedule when it is once again safe to gather in-person.)



Graduating students are encouraged to record a short video (about 20 seconds) that shares what La Salle means to you or extends well-wishes to your fellow Explorers from the Class of 2020. Faculty and staff also can send videos sharing congratulations and words of encouragement. The videos will factor into our May 9 celebration in a commemorative video compilation.



Submit videos no later than Monday, April 27, either by email to socialmedia@lasalle.edu or on social media with the hashtag #LaSalleGrad20.



Here are a few tips: Record a video horizontally (in landscape mode).

Choose a spot where you feel most comfortable.

Make sure it’s a well-lit area with limited background noise.

Wear your La Salle gear!