La Salle, Einstein partner “in the fight against COVID-19" Last week, La Salle announced a partnership with Einstein Health Network—another landmark institution in Northwest Philadelphia—to provide short-term housing to medical professionals from Einstein’s Philadelphia campus.



“Einstein’s staff needs our support now more than ever,” said University President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “We are proud to partner with them in the fight against COVID-19.”



In supporting these front-line healthcare workers, La Salle is also taking every effort to ensure the safety of the University community and the cleanliness and security of its buildings. Learn more about this partnership. Resources For students: Temporary Grading Policy: Starting today and continuing into next month, students will begin receiving periodic notification via their La Salle email accounts with reminders of the University's Temporary Grading Policy for Spring 2020. This policy provides students the opportunity to request the conversion of any or all standard letter grades to the equivalent S, P, or U grade. Please note that specific degree programs might have specifications around which courses can be taken as a Satisfactory/Pass/Unsatisfactory grade. Students must consult with their advisors.

Meditation app: Independence Blue Cross is offering a 60-day free trial of a mindfulness and meditation app. Learn more. Payroll: For staff and faculty who have Philadelphia Non-Resident Tax status, an option exists to temporarily stop your Philadelphia city wage tax until campus operations return. Consult an April 24 email for instructions.

For staff and faculty who have Philadelphia Non-Resident Tax status, an option exists to temporarily stop your Philadelphia city wage tax until campus operations return. Consult an April 24 email for instructions. Benefits: Nutrition sessions will continue virtually and additional sessions have been added for those who are looking for direction on wellness while they are working from home. In addition to the regular La Salle employee discount, Verizon Fios is now offering an extra discount to new and existing customers and other no cost resources. Also, for those enrolled in La Salle University’s dental plan, United Concordia covers teledentistry appointments. By Association