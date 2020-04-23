La Salle, Einstein partner “in the fight against COVID-19"

|
Last week, La Salle announced a partnership with Einstein Health Network—another landmark institution in Northwest Philadelphia—to provide short-term housing to medical professionals from Einstein’s Philadelphia campus.
“Einstein’s staff needs our support now more than ever,” said University President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “We are proud to partner with them in the fight against COVID-19.”
In supporting these front-line healthcare workers, La Salle is also taking every effort to ensure the safety of the University community and the cleanliness and security of its buildings. Learn more about this partnership.
Resources
For students:
- Temporary Grading Policy: Starting today and continuing into next month, students will begin receiving periodic notification via their La Salle email accounts with reminders of the University’s Temporary Grading Policy for Spring 2020. This policy provides students the opportunity to request the conversion of any or all standard letter grades to the equivalent S, P, or U grade. Please note that specific degree programs might have specifications around which courses can be taken as a Satisfactory/Pass/Unsatisfactory grade. Students must consult with their advisors.
- Final exams: Directions and expectations about final exams will be communicated directly from faculty, to whom specific questions can be directed.
For faculty and staff:
- Meditation app: Independence Blue Cross is offering a 60-day free trial of a mindfulness and meditation app. Learn more.
- Payroll: For staff and faculty who have Philadelphia Non-Resident Tax status, an option exists to temporarily stop your Philadelphia city wage tax until campus operations return. Consult an April 24 email for instructions.
- Benefits: Nutrition sessions will continue virtually and additional sessions have been added for those who are looking for direction on wellness while they are working from home. In addition to the regular La Salle employee discount, Verizon Fios is now offering an extra discount to new and existing customers and other no cost resources. Also, for those enrolled in La Salle University’s dental plan, United Concordia covers teledentistry appointments.
By Association
Weekly prayer reflection
Br. Edward Hofmann, FSC encourages all students during finals week to “win the race, keep the faith.” (Also, let us remember that Thursday marks the birthday of St. La Salle, whose mission continues to guide us daily.)
#LasalliansInAction
Amanda Guthorn, D.A., assistant vice president of public safety, recently delivered personal protective equipment to the emergency department of Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
#LaSalleFromHome
Angus, our campus pupscot, is preparing for the end of the semester. Like him, continue posting photos of your work and study spaces by tagging #LaSalleFromHome on your preferred social media platforms.
Additional Updates
University Archives’ COVID-19 Project
La Salle’s University Archives team has launched the COVID-19 Archive Project. Future Explorers, undoubtedly, will want to understand what it was like to work and study during the pandemic. Would you like to share your stories and screenshots, or submit your photos and videos? Here’s how to participate.
More virtual resources
The University’s Alumni Association is offering an Alumni Virtual Engagement Series, with career resources, speaker series featuring industry leaders, faculty lectures, and La Salle TV programming, and more. The events are open to all.
#LaSalleFromHome website
In addition to this weekly newsletter by the same name, the University has created a #LaSalleFromHome site to provide the La Salle community with resources and updates during remote instruction and remote operations.