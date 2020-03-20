New information and updates

Remote Instruction



La Salle University continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and make decisions in alignment with and under the guidance of public health officials, both globally and locally. The University will extend remote instruction for all courses scheduled during the Summer 2020 term, from May 18 through August 21.





Log-in to Br. LUWIS to register for Summer 2020 courses.



Housing





In extending remote instruction through summer, the University will not offer on-campus housing in Summer 2020. The University Housing and Residence Life staffs are working on several plans to complete Spring 2020 residence hall move-out. With guidance from health and government officials, the University will communicate with students regarding the timing for a safe return to campus to collect personal belongings. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.



Holy Week



The Lasallian District of Eastern North America provides several Lenten resources, including a video that guides viewers through the Stations of the Cross. The Vatican also has announced details for Holy Week celebrations with Pope Francis.