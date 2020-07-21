ExplorersReturn—our return-to-campus plan

For students: Student survey for Fall 2020. The reality of the pandemic means each student’s situation and circumstances are unique. Please complete this short survey by Sunday, July 26, to provide the University with feedback on your plans for Fall 2020. Responses will help the University learn more about individual academic needs and provide options to meet the diversity of those needs at a time when flexibility is key.

Career Center webinars. "Career Readiness from your Couch" is a weekly webinar series offered by La Salle's Career Center all summer. View the schedule of webinars and register on Handshake.

The Basket. Hours at the Basket for this and next week are as follows: The St. Benilde Tower location is open Wednesday, 1–6 p.m., and Thursday 12–2 p.m. The College Hall location is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Note: the St. Benilde location will be closed in August. Students are encouraged to visit before the end of the month. Currently, frozen meats and poultry (sausage, turkey, beef, ham, and more) are in stock.

La Salle Votes! Follow La Salle Votes! on Twitter and Instagram to learn more about events and key dates for the November 2020 election.