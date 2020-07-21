|
July 22, 2020
#ExplorersReturn—our return-to-campus plan
Earlier this month, the University announced its return-to-campus plan, called #ExplorersReturn. The comprehensive plan outlines personal health expectations for every member of the La Salle community and offers guidance on safe ways to work, live, study, dine, and more while on campus. Download the plan to review it in full.
Mask up, La Salle
This fall, you will be expected to wear a face mask. That’s true even if you are practicing physical distancing. Learn more about the University’s protocol for when, where, and how to wear face coverings on campus.
Resources
For students:
- Student survey for Fall 2020. The reality of the pandemic means each student’s situation and circumstances are unique. Please complete this short survey by Sunday, July 26, to provide the University with feedback on your plans for Fall 2020. Responses will help the University learn more about individual academic needs and provide options to meet the diversity of those needs at a time when flexibility is key.
- Career Center webinars. “Career Readiness from your Couch” is a weekly webinar series offered by La Salle’s Career Center all summer. View the schedule of webinars and register on Handshake.
- The Basket. Hours at the Basket for this and next week are as follows: The St. Benilde Tower location is open Wednesday, 1–6 p.m., and Thursday 12–2 p.m. The College Hall location is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Note: the St. Benilde location will be closed in August. Students are encouraged to visit before the end of the month. Currently, frozen meats and poultry (sausage, turkey, beef, ham, and more) are in stock.
- La Salle Votes! Follow La Salle Votes! on Twitter and Instagram to learn more about events and key dates for the November 2020 election.
For faculty and staff:
- Instructional design. The University’s Instructional Design team has developed a robust schedule of training events in July. The workshops span Canvas tools and apps for course management, flexible course-design training, and Wednesday workshops.
- Pedagogical workshops. The De La Salle Institute has developed a comprehensive schedule of summer training workshops aimed at effective remote instruction. Register for one (or multiple) sessions.
- La Salle Votes! Enroll in the La Salle Votes! dashboard on Canvas and follow La Salle Votes! to learn more about events, classroom resources, and key dates for the November 2020 election.
- Visiting campus. Faculty and staff can access campus for retrieval of essential academic and work materials by coordinating their visit with Public Safety (publicsafety@lasalle.edu) to decrease density and practice proper physical distancing.
Additional Information
Return-to-campus questions
Do you have questions or feedback after reviewing the University’s return-to-campus plan? You can submit both through a form on the University’s COVID-19 page.
Important dates and details
Be sure to bookmark important deadline dates in Fall 2020, the 2020-21 academic calendar, and Br. LUWIS course schedules.
University Archives’ COVID-19 Project
La Salle’s University Archives team has launched the COVID-19 Project. Future Lasallians, undoubtedly, will want to understand what it was like for today’s Explorers to work and study during the pandemic. Would you like to share your stories and screenshots? Would you like to submit your photos and videos? Here’s how to participate.