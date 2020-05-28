Fall 2020 course delivery update

As previously announced, the Fall 2020 semester will be structured using a model that combines face-to-face and online instruction modalities. Classroom capacities have been adjusted to accommodate physical distancing requirements. As such, some classes that previously had been planned for face-to-face instruction may be moved to a hybrid- or online-delivery method. The University’s Division of Academic Affairs has been working to update course delivery methods for the fall semester. Beginning this Friday, students and faculty are encouraged to regularly visit Br. LUWIS in the mylasalle Portal for a review of course listings, as they are subject to change. Course delivery methods will appear under the names of individual courses that are listed in Br. LUWIS.