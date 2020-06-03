Continuing an important dialogue La Salle professors and Christian Brothers are participating in and hosting virtual events today and tomorrow to extend an important conversation on systemic racism. It’s not too late to register for these events:

Today, 4 p.m. — “Hope in a Time of Change.” This virtual prayer reflection for staff and faculty encourages inspiration and hope amidst change in our world, neighborhoods, and University community. Register.



Today, 7 p.m. — "An Epidemic of Racism." Facilitated by Jason Diaz, Ph.D., and Christen Rexing, Ph.D., and open to all, this Explorer Café explores the racial inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic. Register.



Thursday, 3 p.m. — "Responding to Racism: A Lasallian Dialogue." Organized by the Lasallian Region of North American (RELAN), this livestream event will help participants understand and learn how to act in response to systemic racism. Panelists include La Salle's Luisa Marcela Ossa, Ph.D., and Maureen O'Connell, Ph.D. Learn more and register. Next steps for Fall 2020 As plans for the Fall 2020 semester take shape, La Salle needs your help. Please review and provide constructive feedback no later than June 29 on a draft of the University's return-to-campus plan, shared by President Hanycz earlier this week by email. This is an important step in gathering input from our entire community. Resources For students: Fraternity and Sorority Life. Students from La Salle's Greek organizations united to produce a video to share best practices on staying healthy amid the pandemic.

Graduate program tuition incentive. Students who earned undergraduate degrees from La Salle in May are eligible for a 30-percent discount on tuition for seven of the University's graduate-degree programs. Read about the offer and register for admission.

Career Center webinars. "Career Readiness from your Couch" is a weekly webinar series offered by La Salle's Career Center all summer. View the schedule of webinars and register on Handshake.

The Basket. Hours at the Basket for the remainder of this week are as follows: The St. Benilde Tower location is open Wednesday, 12–2 p.m. and 4:30–6:30 p.m., and Thursday 12–2 p.m. The College Hall location is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. For faculty and staff: Pedagogical workshops. The De La Salle Institute has developed a comprehensive schedule of summer training workshops aimed at effective remote instruction. Register for one (or multiple) sessions.

Advocating for justice and equality. Nearly 170 faculty and staff members have signed an affirmation to address anti-Black racism and encourage continuous support and action.

Visiting campus. Faculty and staff can access campus for retrieval of essential academic and work materials by coordinating their visit with Public Safety (215-951-1300) to decrease density and practice proper physical distancing.

Virtual pet appreciation. Today at 12:30 p.m., the University and Purina invite co-present an inaugural virtual Bring Your Pet to Work Day event for La Salle employees. Register to participate. By Association