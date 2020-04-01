United in mission, social justice

Last week, nearly 250 students, faculty, staff, and alumni participated in a session titled, “Can we talk? Race, racism, and #GeorgeFloyd. The Explorer Café—facilitated by Cherylyn Rush, director of Multicultural Affairs, Caitlin Taylor, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology and criminal justice, Jack Drummond, Student Success Coach, Academic Discovery Program, and Jaisy Omollo, ’18, Community Organizer, POWER—engaged the La Salle community for 90 minutes on the recent

nationwide demonstrations and the national appeal for racial equality and social justice. For more resources for educating yourself and sharing with others, visit the LibGuide created by the Connelly Library.



Register for an Explorer Café on June 24, facilitated by Jason Diaz, Ph.D., and Christen Rexing, Ph.D., discussing the intersection of racial inequalities and COVID-19. Fall 2020 update La Salle University will return to an in-person experience in the fall semester, assuming government regulations permit, President Hanycz announced late last month. The Fall 2020 semester will begin Monday, Aug. 17 and conclude Wednesday, Nov. 25, ahead of Thanksgiving. Learn more about the Fall 2020 plan. Resources For students: Counseling and wellness. The Student Counseling Center is accessible weekdays during regular business hours by calling 215-951-1355 and leaving a message. An after-hours telecounseling service is available weekdays and throughout the weekend by calling 215-951-1355 and pressing option #2.



Summer session. It's not too late to register for special summer sessions of online courses, including introductions to viral genomics, business, criminal justice, and creative writing. Here's how to register.

The CARES Act. La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for a grant under the CARES Act. Learn more about this emergency funding, including distribution details. For faculty and staff: Counseling and wellness. The Employee Assistance Program provides all La Salle employees with expert support to help manage stress and anxiety, 24/7, by calling 1-800-854-1446. La Salle's telemedicine service, Doctor on Demand, provides mental health services in addition to medical care. (These services are available at no cost to employees insured through La Salle, and for a fee for those who are not.)

Pedagogical workshops. The De La Salle Institute has developed a comprehensive schedule of summer training workshops aimed at effective remote instruction. Register for one (or multiple) sessions.

The De La Salle Institute has developed a comprehensive schedule of summer training workshops aimed at effective remote instruction. Register for one (or multiple) sessions. Visiting campus. Faculty and staff can access campus for retrieval of essential academic and work materials by coordinating their visit with Public Safety (215-951-1300) to decrease density and practice proper physical distancing. By Association