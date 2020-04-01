United in mission, social justice

|
Last week, nearly 250 students, faculty, staff, and alumni participated in a session titled, “Can we talk? Race, racism, and #GeorgeFloyd. The Explorer Café—facilitated by Cherylyn Rush, director of Multicultural Affairs, Caitlin Taylor, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology and criminal justice, Jack Drummond, Student Success Coach, Academic Discovery Program, and Jaisy Omollo, ’18, Community Organizer, POWER—engaged the La Salle community for 90 minutes on the recent
nationwide demonstrations and the national appeal for racial equality and social justice. For more resources for educating yourself and sharing with others, visit the LibGuide created by the Connelly Library.
Register for an Explorer Café on June 24, facilitated by Jason Diaz, Ph.D., and Christen Rexing, Ph.D., discussing the intersection of racial inequalities and COVID-19.
Fall 2020 update
La Salle University will return to an in-person experience in the fall semester, assuming government regulations permit, President Hanycz announced late last month. The Fall 2020 semester will begin Monday, Aug. 17 and conclude Wednesday, Nov. 25, ahead of Thanksgiving. Learn more about the Fall 2020 plan.
Resources
For students:
- Counseling and wellness. The Student Counseling Center is accessible weekdays during regular business hours by calling 215-951-1355 and leaving a message. An after-hours telecounseling service is available weekdays and throughout the weekend by calling 215-951-1355 and pressing option #2.
- Summer session. It’s not too late to register for special summer sessions of online courses, including introductions to viral genomics, business, criminal justice, and creative writing. Here’s how to register.
- The CARES Act. La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for a grant under the CARES Act. Learn more about this emergency funding, including distribution details.
For faculty and staff:
- Counseling and wellness. The Employee Assistance Program provides all La Salle employees with expert support to help manage stress and anxiety, 24/7, by calling 1-800-854-1446. La Salle’s telemedicine service, Doctor on Demand, provides mental health services in addition to medical care. (These services are available at no cost to employees insured through La Salle, and for a fee for those who are not.)
- Pedagogical workshops. The De La Salle Institute has developed a comprehensive schedule of summer training workshops aimed at effective remote instruction. Register for one (or multiple) sessions.
- Visiting campus. Faculty and staff can access campus for retrieval of essential academic and work materials by coordinating their visit with Public Safety (215-951-1300) to decrease density and practice proper physical distancing.
By Association
In the media
Could blood tests for coronavirus immunity help us return to work more quickly? Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, shared insights in a recent interview with the Harrisburg Patriot-News.
Weekly prayer reflection
La Salle’s Christian Brothers provided virtual prayer reflections each week during the spring semester. The eight reflection videos are available in the University’s News Center.
#LaSalleFromHome
La Salle University Art Museum is fielding “between art and quarantine” submissions that pair present-day photographs with famous paintings, prints, and more. Kevin Grauke, Ph.D., associate professor of English, and his wife, Catherine Collins, shared a photograph of their son’s baseball glove following his cancelled season. It is intended as a recreation of Albert F. King’s Still Life with Apple and Chip Basket.
Additional Updates
Making history on Day of Giving
The La Salle University community came together in record numbers on Day of Giving, raising more than $700,000 in support of the student scholarship fund and more. It’s not too late to make a difference.
University Archives’ COVID-19 Project
La Salle’s University Archives team has launched the COVID-19 Project. Future Lasallians, undoubtedly, will want to understand what it was like for today’s Explorers to work and study during the pandemic. Would you like to share your stories and screenshots? Would you like to submit your photos and videos? Here’s how to participate.
#LaSalleFromHome website
In addition to this weekly newsletter by the same name, the University has created a #LaSalleFromHome site to provide the La Salle community with resources and updates during remote instruction and remote operations.