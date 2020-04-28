Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order Last week, Gov. Wolf extended Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order through June 4. While some counties have moved into the yellow phase of Wolf’s reopening plan, the Commonwealth continues to closely monitor these and all Pennsylvania counties for developments. La Salle University will continue with remote operations until further notice, as announced April 22, in alignment with and under the guidance of city and public health officials. A special honor for the Class of 2020 La Salle University united last Saturday to recognize the Class of 2020 and its nearly 1,600 graduating students with a virtual celebration. More than 20,000 have since viewed the live-streamed celebration, which marked a La Salle first. Never in the University’s 157-year history had degrees been conferred virtually.



“Your class deserves to mark this milestone on this day—an opportunity for your families and all of us to celebrate your academic journeys at La Salle,” said University President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.



Read a recap of the celebration and view the event in full—in case you missed it. Resources For students: Temporary Grading Policy. Under the University’s Temporary Grading Policy, students have until 11:59 p.m. May 19 to convert any or all standard letter grades to the equivalent S, P, or U grade. More information is available in the mylasalle Portal.

The CARES Act. As La Salle awaits further information and guidance from the U.S. Department of Education regarding receipt and disbursement of funds, please consult the FAQ at the University's COVID-19 response page for more information and updates as they become available.

Retrieval of personal belongings. Under guidance of City of Philadelphia leadership, La Salle University cannot permit students and their families to retrieve items from residence halls until Philadelphia County has been moved from the red phase to the yellow phase, per Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan. Upon a change in designation and receipt of appropriate clearances, the University will schedule appointments that allow for proper adherence to social distancing measures and the safe retrieval of personal belongings.

Textbooks. The Outpost announced a 15-day extension for returning rented textbooks, now due May 26. All students with rented textbooks are asked to check the email account associated with their rental account for printable prepaid shipping labels. Management of The Outpost understands that students whose textbooks remain in campus residence halls may not meet the May 26 return deadline. These students are asked to await further instruction from the University and return the textbooks when they are able to gather their belongings. Students who have not received the shipping labels, lack access to a printer, or have general questions are asked to contact The Outpost at 2033mgr@follett.com.

Single Stop. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has loosened restrictions for programs like SNAP and WIC. Individuals and families who were not eligible previously may now be able to receive benefits. If you would like to learn if you and/or your family are eligible, email Br. Bob Kinzler, FSC, (kinzler@lasalle.edu) or Serita Reels (reels@lasalle.edu) to schedule a Zoom screening session, or call 215-951-1048. Learn more about the Single Stop program at La Salle. For faculty and staff: Compass Card: Has a colleague or someone on your team excelled in a recent project or initiative? Download an Electronic Compass Card to recognize their exceptional work.

Has a colleague or someone on your team excelled in a recent project or initiative? Download an Electronic Compass Card to recognize their exceptional work. Employee Profile: The new Employee Profile is now available in the mylasalle Portal. Timesheets, leave reports, leave balances and more are available through the user-friendly dashboard. Questions? Email hr@lasalle.edu. By Association