Update on residence hall move-out The University has clearance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to permit students entry into their units for retrieval of personal belongings. To ensure an orderly move-out process that maintains the well-being of students and their families, students must register for a move-out day and time. Register by following a link in an email sent to students May 20. Registration links and information including requirements for proper adherence to social distancing measures are available in the mylasalle Portal under the Housing and Dining page. Further questions can be directed to housing@lasalle.edu. #ExplorersUnite to support student scholarships Today is La Salle University’s 7th annual Day of Giving. So far in 2020, the University has raised $275,000 for the student scholarship fund. Today’s goal: Double that total by raising $275,000 in 24 hours. Amid the pandemic, La Salle’s students need help now more than ever. Gifts will provide access to a La Salle education for current and future Explorers. In times of need, #ExplorersUnite. Make a gift today. Resources For students: The CARES Act. La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for a grant under the CARES Act. Learn more about this emergency funding, including distribution details.

La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for a grant under the CARES Act. Learn more about this emergency funding, including distribution details. Returning textbooks. May 26 marked the deadline for returning rented textbooks to The Outpost. All students with rented textbooks are asked to check the email account associated with their rental account for printable prepaid shipping labels. Students who have not received the shipping labels, lack access to a printer, or have general questions are asked to contact The Outpost at 2033mgr@follett.com.

May 26 marked the deadline for returning rented textbooks to The Outpost. All students with rented textbooks are asked to check the email account associated with their rental account for printable prepaid shipping labels. Students who have not received the shipping labels, lack access to a printer, or have general questions are asked to contact The Outpost at 2033mgr@follett.com. The Basket. Students can access the St. Benilde Tower location through the building’s atrium at these times, until further notice: Tuesday, 12:30–2 p.m.; Wednesday, 12:30–2 p.m. and 4:30–7 p.m.; and Thursday, 12:30–2 p.m. The Basket in College Hall is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. For faculty and staff:

Employee Profile. The new Employee Profile is now available in the mylasalle Portal. Timesheets, leave reports, leave balances and more are available through the user-friendly dashboard. Questions? Email hr@lasalle.edu. By Association