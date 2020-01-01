|
Finishing the semester strong
The La Salle community is working hard as the University nears the end of finals week and the academic semester. Whether near or far—through in-person or remote instruction—faculty and staff remain resolute in their support of La Salle students.
Listen to their messages of encouragement.
This Saturday, at 11 a.m., La Salle University recognizes the achievements of the Class of 2020 with a virtual celebration.
Visit lasalle.edu or the University’s Facebook page to hear remarks from President Hanycz, a graduating student, and others, including congratulatory messages from students, faculty, staff, and alumni.
Resources
For students:
- Textbooks: A reminder: The Outpost announced a 15-day extension for returning rented textbooks, now due May 26. All students with rented textbooks are asked to check the email account associated with their rental account for printable prepaid shipping labels. Management of The Outpost understands that students whose textbooks remain in campus residence halls may not meet the May 26 return deadline. These students are asked to await further instruction from the University and return the textbooks when they are able to gather their belongings. Students who have not received the shipping labels, lack access to a printer, or have general questions are asked to contact The Outpost at 2033mgr@follett.com.
- Temporary Grading Policy: Students have begun receiving notification via their La Salle email accounts with reminders of the University’s Temporary Grading Policy for Spring 2020. This policy provides students the opportunity to request the conversion of any or all standard letter grades to the equivalent S, P, or U grade. More information is available in the mylasalle Portal.
- COVID-19 survey: The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice is seeking COVID-19 survey feedback from college students around the country. Share your story, or send questions to hopeCOVIDsurvey@temple.edu. Refer to a May 1 email and look for another on May 8 for more information.
- Service hours: Have you donated blood, sewn facemasks, supported your neighbors, or volunteered during the pandemic? Log your service hours with University Ministry, Service, and Support (UMASS) through the mylasalle Portal.
For faculty and staff:
- Virtual celebration: Help honor the Class of 2020 by joining the virtual celebration, this Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Tune in by visiting the University’s Facebook page or lasalle.edu.
- Employee Profile: The new Employee Profile is now available in the mylasalle Portal. Timesheets, leave reports, leave balances and more are available through the user-friendly dashboard. Questions? Email hr@lasalle.edu.
- Remote operation: Human Resources seeks input from supervisors on maximizing productivity during remote operation. Refer to a May 5 email from HR for more information and dates for forthcoming Zoom sessions.
By Association
|
In the media
Will the coronavirus pandemic make you a germaphobe? Probably not, but it may cause new habits. Meghan Pierce, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing, shared her insights with Philly Voice.
Weekly prayer reflection
Br. Tri Nguyen, FSC, in this week’s prayer reflection, encourages the La Salle community to find solidarity with the poor and elderly communities, and health care workers, during the pandemic.
#LasalliansInAction
Christina Bascara, ’17, is a second-year medical student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine whose work exemplifies the Lasallian mission. Learn more about Christina and how she’s helping front-line workers.
#LaSalleFromHome
Jim Church, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, offers a look at office hours in the age of Zoom. Share your work and study spaces, and how you spend downtime, by posting to social media with the #LaSalleFromHome hashtag.
Additional Updates
University Archives’ COVID-19 Project
La Salle’s University Archives team has launched the COVID-19 Archive Project. Future Explorers, undoubtedly, will want to understand what it was like to work and study during the pandemic. Would you like to share your stories and screenshots, or submit your photos and videos? Here’s how to participate.
Speech-Language-Hearing Community Clinics
Free services through the La Salle University Speech-Language-Hearing Community Clinics remain available and HIPAA-protected through Zoom. The clinic is running an eight-week summer telepractice sessions for adults from June 22–Aug. 14, with the option of continuing in the fall from September to December. The clinic can serve adults with speech, language, or cognitive deficits and will continue running its stuttering clinic and accent modification clinic for an eight-week session. Call 215-951-1888 for more information.
#LaSalleFromHome website
In addition to this weekly newsletter by the same name, the University has created a #LaSalleFromHome site to provide the La Salle community with resources and updates during remote instruction and remote operations.