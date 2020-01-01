Finishing the semester strong The La Salle community is working hard as the University nears the end of finals week and the academic semester. Whether near or far—through in-person or remote instruction—faculty and staff remain resolute in their support of La Salle students.



Listen to their messages of encouragement. Honoring the Class of 2020 This Saturday, at 11 a.m., La Salle University recognizes the achievements of the Class of 2020 with a virtual celebration.



For students: Textbooks: A reminder: The Outpost announced a 15-day extension for returning rented textbooks, now due May 26. All students with rented textbooks are asked to check the email account associated with their rental account for printable prepaid shipping labels. Management of The Outpost understands that students whose textbooks remain in campus residence halls may not meet the May 26 return deadline. These students are asked to await further instruction from the University and return the textbooks when they are able to gather their belongings. Students who have not received the shipping labels, lack access to a printer, or have general questions are asked to contact The Outpost at 2033mgr@follett.com.

Temporary Grading Policy: Students have begun receiving notification via their La Salle email accounts with reminders of the University's Temporary Grading Policy for Spring 2020. This policy provides students the opportunity to request the conversion of any or all standard letter grades to the equivalent S, P, or U grade. More information is available in the mylasalle Portal.

COVID-19 survey: The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice is seeking COVID-19 survey feedback from college students around the country. Share your story, or send questions to hopeCOVIDsurvey@temple.edu. Refer to a May 1 email and look for another on May 8 for more information.

Service hours: Have you donated blood, sewn facemasks, supported your neighbors, or volunteered during the pandemic? Log your service hours with University Ministry, Service, and Support (UMASS) through the mylasalle Portal. For faculty and staff: Virtual celebration: Help honor the Class of 2020 by joining the virtual celebration, this Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Tune in by visiting the University's Facebook page or lasalle.edu.

Employee Profile: The new Employee Profile is now available in the mylasalle Portal. Timesheets, leave reports, leave balances and more are available through the user-friendly dashboard. Questions? Email hr@lasalle.edu.

Remote operation: Human Resources seeks input from supervisors on maximizing productivity during remote operation. Refer to a May 5 email from HR for more information and dates for forthcoming Zoom sessions.