Supporting mental health and student wellness

A $1 million gift from alumnus Francis X. “Frank” Stanton, ’51, will support students and the entire campus community through expanded staffing and resources for La Salle’s Department of Student Wellness Services. Learn more about this seven-figure gift and its potential to “make a significant impact at La Salle University for many years to come.”

Kate Ward-Gaus, assistant vice president of student wellness services, and Jessica Brannan, Psy.D., director of La Salle’s Student Counseling Center, outside La Salle’s Student Counseling Center.

Which hand sanitizers are most effective and safest to use? Allentown’s PBS39 spoke with William Price, Ph.D., professor and chair of chemistry and biochemistry, for an explanation.

This week, the Center for Academic Achievement has begun accepting Fall appointments. From tutoring and academic coaching, to supplemental instruction, the Center supported almost 1,100 La Salle students last year. Said one tutor: “We’re here to help one another.” Find out about the Center’s academic resources —and how to leverage them.

You can contribute to making La Salle history. The COVID-19 Archive Project, led by Connelly Library Archives, is ongoing and chronicling La Salle’s experiences during the pandemic. Reserve your spot for a Sept. 9 presentation to learn more.

Students and employees who may be spending time on-campus will have the option to purchase meal plans for the Fall semester. Students can review the available options and employees can stop by the La Salle Dining office in the Union to set up a meal plan. Visit the La Salle Dining Website for hours and locations. Download the Sidekick app to place mobile orders.