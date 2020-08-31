Supporting mental health and student wellness

|
Kate Ward-Gaus, assistant vice president of student wellness services, and Jessica Brannan, Psy.D., director of La Salle’s Student Counseling Center, outside La Salle’s Student Counseling Center.
A $1 million gift from alumnus Francis X. “Frank” Stanton, ’51, will support students and the entire campus community through expanded staffing and resources for La Salle’s Department of Student Wellness Services. Learn more about this seven-figure gift and its potential to “make a significant impact at La Salle University for many years to come.”
This week, the Center for Academic Achievement has begun accepting Fall appointments. From tutoring and academic coaching, to supplemental instruction, the Center supported almost 1,100 La Salle students last year. Said one tutor: “We’re here to help one another.” Find out about the Center’s academic resources—and how to leverage them.
Which hand sanitizers are most effective and safest to use? Allentown’s PBS39 spoke with William Price, Ph.D., professor and chair of chemistry and biochemistry, for an explanation.
You can contribute to making La Salle history. The COVID-19 Archive Project, led by Connelly Library Archives, is ongoing and chronicling La Salle’s experiences during the pandemic. Reserve your spot for a Sept. 9 presentation to learn more.
More to explore
Library hours
Beginning on Monday, Sept. 7, the Connelly Library is open to the La Salle community Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, from noon – 10 p.m. Visit the library’s website for more information.
Mass service
Mass for the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus, Sunday at 8 a.m. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.
Involvement Week
Through Friday, Involvement Week continues—offering students a series of virtual opportunities to learn more about the social, academic, and service organizations. Check out the schedule of events.
The Basket
La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, is open. The St. Benilde Tower location is accessible Monday and Wednesday, from 12:30–1:45 p.m. and 4:30–6:30 p.m. Based on demand, those hours are subject to change. The College Hall location is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability.
Zoom backgrounds
Bring campus to your Zoom sessions and classes with one of these custom La Salle backgrounds.
Questions about Fall 2020?
