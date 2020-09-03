Make your voice heard this election

|
The 2020 election is less than eight weeks away. Do you know your state’s voter registration deadline? Or where to go to cast your ballot? Practice civic engagement with these tips and other helpful information, ensuring that #LaSalleVotes this November.
This month, Pennsylvania launched a mobile app to track COVID-19 cases and support contact tracing. Many ask whether personal health privacy will be compromised. Peggy McCoey, assistant professor and program director of information technology and cybersecurity, explains in an interview with Allentown’s PBS39.
Featured Events
Mass of the Holy Spirit
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m.
Join the La Salle community in prayerfully welcoming the University’s new academic year and newest students. No registration is required for the, live-streamed Mass. All are welcome.
“Is This Really Normal?”
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 3:30 p.m.
This week’s Explorer Café features professors Luisa Ossa, Ph.D., and Christen Rexing, Ph.D., lead the discussion, “Is this really normal? Pandemic teaching is not online teaching.” Join the event.
“Let’s talk classroom equity”
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.
How can educators create a more equitable and inclusive environment? Next week, Laura Roy, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of education, guides a presentation hosted by the Brothers of the Christian Schools’ District of Eastern North America (DENA). Register for the event.
More to explore
Mass service
Mass for the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus, this Sunday at 9 a.m. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.
The Basket
La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, is open. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability.
Zoom backgrounds
Bring campus to your Zoom sessions and classes with one of these custom La Salle backgrounds.
TruMark Financial® Credit Union
Whether on or off campus, La Salle students and employees have access to TruMark Financial® Credit Union. Explore their banking services.