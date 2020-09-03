Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. September 10, 2020

Make your voice heard this election The 2020 election is less than eight weeks away. Do you know your state’s voter registration deadline? Or where to go to cast your ballot? Practice civic engagement with these tips and other helpful information, ensuring that #LaSalleVotes this November.

In the media This month, Pennsylvania launched a mobile app to track COVID-19 cases and support contact tracing. Many ask whether personal health privacy will be compromised. Peggy McCoey, assistant professor and program director of information technology and cybersecurity, explains in an interview with Allentown’s PBS39.

Featured Events Mass of the Holy Spirit Tuesday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. Join the La Salle community in prayerfully welcoming the University’s new academic year and newest students. No registration is required for the, live-streamed Mass. All are welcome. “Is This Really Normal?” Wednesday, Sept. 16, 3:30 p.m.

This week’s Explorer Café features professors Luisa Ossa, Ph.D., and Christen Rexing, Ph.D., lead the discussion, “Is this really normal? Pandemic teaching is not online teaching.” Join the event. “Let’s talk classroom equity”

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.

How can educators create a more equitable and inclusive environment? Next week, Laura Roy, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of education, guides a presentation hosted by the Brothers of the Christian Schools’ District of Eastern North America (DENA). Register for the event.