Getting to know La Salle’s newest students

Nine of La Salle’s newest students share a birthday with Saint John Baptist de La Salle. Nursing, psychology, and biology are the most-popular majors, among the University's new undergraduates. Learn more about La Salle's newest students.
The characteristics of and issues stemming from racism differ around the world. Next week, the International Association of La Salle Universities hosts “Lasallian Dialogue on Racism: A Global Pandemic.” The Sept. 24 webinar bridges students and educators from 64 higher ed institutions globally. Register for the presentation, which will be moderated by La Salle’s Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion Br. Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D.Min., M.A. ’95.
The global Lasallian mission, including the commitment of association, “has become increasingly important … in preparing young adults for an ever-changing world for professional and personal growth,” Br. Charles Gresh, FSC, ’55, explains in a recent prayer reflection.
La Salle’s students and employees “have somewhere to turn” for mental health and wellness resources and support, said Francis X. “Frank” Stanton, ’51, thanks to the alumnus' $1 million gift to the University. KYW Newsradio has more on the seven-figure gift, which will allow for expanded programming and staffing.
Featured Events
Virtual Open House
Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m.
La Salle invites prospective students and their families to participate in the first of two virtual open houses, scheduled for this Saturday. It’s not too late to register.
“Responsibility and Resiliency in Challenging Times”
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m.
The Fall 2020 Explorer Café series continues with a presentation from Laura A. Cilia, coordinator for sexual misconduct advocacy and education—“Responsibility and Resiliency in Challenging Times: How can we cope together as a Lasallian community?” Register to participate.
More to explore
Mass service
Mass for the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus, this Sunday at 8 a.m. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.
La Salle Votes
Students, faculty, and staff from La Salle can register with the City of Philadelphia to become poll workers on election day. Learn more about the role and related qualifications required of poll workers.
Campus fitness
The Independence Blue Cross Fitness Center (IBC) is open and accessible to students, faculty, and staff by appointment only. Create an account to schedule a work-out time—Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Email questions to Rob McIntosh, director of recreation.
Connelly Library
The hours at Connelly Library have changed to better reflect building usage. Visit Connelly Library’s website for the updated hours and other resources, including a 24/7 chat service.
The Basket
La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, is open. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability.