Getting to know La Salle’s newest students

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

Nine of La Salle’s newest students share a birthday with Saint John Baptist de La Salle. Nursing, psychology, and biology are the most-popular majors, among the University's new undergraduates. Learn more about La Salle's newest students .

The characteristics of and issues stemming from racism differ around the world. Next week, the International Association of La Salle Universities hosts “Lasallian Dialogue on Racism: A Global Pandemic.” The Sept. 24 webinar bridges students and educators from 64 higher ed institutions globally. Register for the presentation , which will be moderated by La Salle’s Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion Br. Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D.Min., M.A. ’95.

La Salle’s students and employees “have somewhere to turn” for mental health and wellness resources and support, said Francis X. “Frank” Stanton, ’51, thanks to the alumnus' $1 million gift to the University. KYW Newsradio has more on the seven-figure gift, which will allow for expanded programming and staffing.

The global Lasallian mission, including the commitment of association, “has become increasingly important … in preparing young adults for an ever-changing world for professional and personal growth,” Br. Charles Gresh, FSC, ’55, explains in a recent prayer reflection.

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m. The Fall 2020 Explorer Café series continues with a presentation from Laura A. Cilia, coordinator for sexual misconduct advocacy and education—“Responsibility and Resiliency in Challenging Times: How can we cope together as a Lasallian community?” Register to participate .

La Salle invites prospective students and their families to participate in the first of two virtual open houses , scheduled for this Saturday. It’s not too late to register .