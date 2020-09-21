La Salle improves 12 spots in U.S. News ranking

|
La Salle is considered one of the best universities in the north region, according to U.S. News & World Report, which also ranked the University for value, social mobility, and its commitment to undergraduate teaching. Find out where La Salle is ranked.
The Atlantic 10 Conference has established its Commission on Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion to “facilitate effective, meaningful discussion and sustainable improvement in equality and social justice” across all member institutions. Three members of the La Salle community have been tapped to serve: Brian Baptiste, J.D., director of athletics and recreation; Laura Roy, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the education department; and Rashon Howard, a men’s track and field alumnus. Learn more about the Commission.
Fact: We touch our faces hundreds of times daily. Washing and sanitizing your hands is key to staying healthy, said Candace Robertson-James, DRPH, assistant professor of public health, and director of the Master of Public Health program.
Save the date
Mark your calendar: Flu vaccines will be available to La Salle faculty and staff Thursday, Oct. 8, and La Salle students Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Union Ballroom. Additional details, including how to reserve your spot, will follow.
Societal issues of racism, violence, and inequality are ever-present. The International Lasallian Days for Peace, between Sept. 21–Oct. 21, serve as a global opportunity to unite in prayer and pray for peace.
Featured Events
Lasallian Dialogue on Racism: A Global Pandemic
Today, 9 a.m.
The characteristics of and issues stemming from racism differ around the world. Today, a webinar bridges students and educators from 64 Lasallian higher ed institutions globally. It’s not too late to register for this morning's presentation, moderated by La Salle’s Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion Br. Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D.Min., M.A. ’95.
Mass
Sunday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.
Mass for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus, this Sunday at 10 a.m. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.
“How should governments respond to the COVID-19 economic crisis?”
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m.
The next installment of the Explorer Café series dives into the economic response of federal and local governments to the COVID-19 pandemic. Register for next week’s discussion, led by Adam Pellillo, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics.
More to explore
La Salle Votes
Students, faculty, and staff from La Salle can register with the City of Philadelphia to become poll workers on election day. Learn more about the role and related qualifications required of poll workers.
Dining on campus
Students and employees who may be spending time on-campus have the option to purchase meal plans. Students can review the available options and employees can stop by the La Salle Dining office in the Union to set up a plan. Download the Sidekick app to place mobile orders, and check hours and locations.
COVID-19 Archives Project
The University Archives team continues its COVID-19 Archive Project. Future Explorers, undoubtedly, will want to understand what it was like to work and study during the pandemic. Would you like to share your stories, or submit photos and videos? Here’s how to participate.
The Basket
La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, is open. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability.