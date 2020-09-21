La Salle improves 12 spots in U.S. News ranking

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. September 24, 2020

Three Explorers tapped for social justice committee The Atlantic 10 Conference has established its Commission on Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion to “facilitate effective, meaningful discussion and sustainable improvement in equality and social justice” across all member institutions. Three members of the La Salle community have been tapped to serve: Brian Baptiste, J.D., director of athletics and recreation; Laura Roy, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the education department; and Rashon Howard, a men’s track and field alumnus. Learn more about the Commission.

‘Staying healthy and safe’ Fact: We touch our faces hundreds of times daily. Washing and sanitizing your hands is key to staying healthy, said Candace Robertson-James, DRPH, assistant professor of public health, and director of the Master of Public Health program.

Save the date Mark your calendar: Flu vaccines will be available to La Salle faculty and staff Thursday, Oct. 8, and La Salle students Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Union Ballroom. Additional details, including how to reserve your spot, will follow. Prayer reflection Societal issues of racism, violence, and inequality are ever-present. The International Lasallian Days for Peace, between Sept. 21–Oct. 21, serve as a global opportunity to unite in prayer and pray for peace.





Featured Events Lasallian Dialogue on Racism: A Global Pandemic Today, 9 a.m. The characteristics of and issues stemming from racism differ around the world. Today, a webinar bridges students and educators from 64 Lasallian higher ed institutions globally. It’s not too late to register for this morning's presentation, moderated by La Salle’s Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion Br. Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D.Min., M.A. ’95. Mass Sunday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. Mass for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus, this Sunday at 10 a.m. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page. “How should governments respond to the COVID-19 economic crisis?” Wednesday, Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m. The next installment of the Explorer Café series dives into the economic response of federal and local governments to the COVID-19 pandemic. Register for next week’s discussion, led by Adam Pellillo, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics.