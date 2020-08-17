Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. October 1, 2020

Acting neighborly, now and in times of need Explorers are answering the call to support their neighbors, especially during the pandemic, by volunteering with Face to Face. The Germantown-based organization offers free services to more than 2,500 low-income and food- and housing-insecure Philadelphians each year. Learn more about these Lasallians in action, including how you can help.

In the media Professors like Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, have found creative ways to enhance participation and engagement this semester. He’s tasked his microbiology students with turning their home kitchens into laboratories. Their project: Mix hops and malt, collect and grow wild yeast, and ferment beer. The Philadelphia Inquirer has the full story.

Save the Date Mark your calendar: Flu vaccines will be available Thursday, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Union Ballroom. Complete this personal-information form and bring two copies with you. Reservation details are on the way, but walk-ins are welcome.

Featured Events Mass Sunday, Oct. 4, 8 a.m. Mass for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time will be will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus, this Sunday at 8 a.m. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page. “Serious Cartoons: Can animation help us talk about difficult things?” Wednesday, Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m.

Geoffrey Beatty, assistant professor of digital arts and multimedia design, leads the latest installment of the Explorer Café series with DArt students. Register for the event.