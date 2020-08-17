Acting neighborly, now and in times of need

|
Explorers are answering the call to support their neighbors, especially during the pandemic, by volunteering with Face to Face. The Germantown-based organization offers free services to more than 2,500 low-income and food- and housing-insecure Philadelphians each year. Learn more about these Lasallians in action, including how you can help.
It’s midterm week—and it’s natural to feel overwhelmed. Students have access to a wealth of services, including telecounseling, support groups, and live social media programming. Find out about the available resources at the Paul A. Stanton Department of Student Wellness Services.
Did you know 2020 is the Year of the Nurse? Nursing history is on display at St. Benilde Tower, where artifacts and documents from around the world chronicle the evolution of nursing. Read more about the Museum of Nursing History.
Professors like Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, have found creative ways to enhance participation and engagement this semester. He’s tasked his microbiology students with turning their home kitchens into laboratories. Their project: Mix hops and malt, collect and grow wild yeast, and ferment beer. The Philadelphia Inquirer has the full story.
Save the Date
Mark your calendar: Flu vaccines will be available Thursday, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Union Ballroom. Complete this personal-information form and bring two copies with you. Reservation details are on the way, but walk-ins are welcome.
Featured Events
Mass
Sunday, Oct. 4, 8 a.m.
Mass for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time will be will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus, this Sunday at 8 a.m. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.
“Serious Cartoons: Can animation help us talk about difficult things?”
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m.
Geoffrey Beatty, assistant professor of digital arts and multimedia design, leads the latest installment of the Explorer Café series with DArt students. Register for the event.
More to explore
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Established this fall, La Salle’s Joint Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is working to enhance and foster an inclusive learning environment reflective of the University’s heritage and values. Read the Commission’s charge and meet its co-chairs and members.
La Salle Votes
Students, faculty, and staff from La Salle can register with the City of Philadelphia to become poll workers on election day. Learn more about the role and related qualifications required of poll workers.
The Basket
La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, is open. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability.