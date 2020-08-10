A new way to celebrate La Salle’s extended family

|
Alumni and Family Weekend (Oct. 14–18) is fast approaching. While the way we celebrate will be different this year, a schedule of virtual events features something for everyone—from DIY pumpkin-decorating and a cooking tutorial, to live music, Sunday Mass with the Brothers, and a reunion of the 2013 Sweet 16 men’s basketball team. Don’t miss out.
Health officials suggest the symptoms of COVID-19, the common cold, and the flu are relatively similar. Can you tell the difference? Candace Robertson-James, DRPH, assistant professor of public health, explains how to protect yourself and others in an interview with KYW Newsradio.
Flu shots are available to La Salle students and employees today and next Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., in the Union Ballroom. Complete this personal-information form and bring two copies with you. No reservation is required; walk-ins are welcome.
The International Lasallian Days of Peace continue through Oct. 15, with a global appeal for peace. “As Lasallians concerned for the wellbeing of our sisters and brothers and dedicated to helping everyone, especially those who are poor … we know that there can be no peace without social justice,” said La Salle alumnus Brother Robert Schieler, FSC, ’72, the Superior General of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. Watch Br. Robert’s message from the ILDP kickoff.
Featured Events
Mass
Sunday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m.
Mass for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus, this Sunday at 9 a.m. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.
Career Center networking events
Oct. 13–15
A series of upcoming virtual job and internship fairs cater to students across multiple areas of study: science, technology, and math (Oct. 13); health and human service (Oct. 14); and arts, history, technology, and communications (Oct. 15). Visit Handshake to learn more and register for these sessions.
Foreign Policy and the 2020 Election
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1 p.m.
Trudy Rubin, foreign affairs columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, joins the La Salle community for a lecture and Q&A session on the foreign policy of the Trump administration and its international impact. Register for the event.
Explorer Café: Tweeting, Turnout, and Tone
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m.
How might media coverage of politics shape the 2020 election? Kelly Daily, Ph.D., associate professor of communication, guides the next installment of Explorer Café. Here’s how to register.
A conversation with Lasallians in leadership
Thursday, Oct. 15, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
Seven La Salle alumni holding elected offices join the University community to discuss the importance of civic engagement and making your voice heard this election. Here’s how to get in on the conversation.
More to explore
Spring 2021 course registration
Course registration for the Spring 2021 semester opens today for seniors, graduate students, and continuing study students. Are you prepared for spring? Check the registration calendar and browse available courses to learn how to land that job or internship remotely.
Campus store
The Outpost’s Fall for Savings sale continues through this Friday, with 25% discounts on select clothing, accessories, and gifts. Visit the Outpost online and use the discount code FALL25 to save.
La Salle Votes
Students, faculty, and staff from La Salle can register with the City of Philadelphia to become poll workers on election day. Learn more about the role and related qualifications required of poll workers.