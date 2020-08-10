A new way to celebrate La Salle’s extended family

Alumni and Family Weekend (Oct. 14–18) is fast approaching. While the way we celebrate will be different this year, a schedule of virtual events features something for everyone—from DIY pumpkin-decorating and a cooking tutorial, to live music, Sunday Mass with the Brothers, and a reunion of the 2013 Sweet 16 men’s basketball team. Don’t miss out .

Flu shots are available to La Salle students and employees today and next Wednesday, Oct. 14 , from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., in the Union Ballroom. Complete this personal-information form and bring two copies with you. No reservation is required; walk-ins are welcome.

Health officials suggest the symptoms of COVID-19, the common cold, and the flu are relatively similar. Can you tell the difference? Candace Robertson-James, DRPH, assistant professor of public health, explains how to protect yourself and others in an interview with KYW Newsradio.

The International Lasallian Days of Peace continue through Oct. 15, with a global appeal for peace. “As Lasallians concerned for the wellbeing of our sisters and brothers and dedicated to helping everyone, especially those who are poor … we know that there can be no peace without social justice,” said La Salle alumnus Brother Robert Schieler, FSC, ’72, the Superior General of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. Watch Br. Robert’s message from the ILDP kickoff.