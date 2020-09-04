Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. October 15, 2020

Sparking civic engagement The election is less than three weeks away. That’s why seven La Salle alumni who hold elected offices in the Pennsylvania and U.S. Houses of Representatives are coming together to discuss the significance of civic engagement and voting. Join the conversation.

Prayer reflection For the last month, International Lasallian Days for Peace have provided opportunities to travel around the world virtually and connect with other Lasallians in pursuit of peace. Mark the conclusion of this month-long pursuit of peace by uniting in and praying for peace.