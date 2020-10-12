Resources to support anti-racism

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

Whether you wish to learn more about inclusivity, or report a bias-related incident, La Salle offers many anti-racism resources and programs to its students, faculty, staff, and Christian Brothers that are just a click away.

With her students unable to visit museums, Mey-Yen Moriuchi, Ph.D., improvised. The associate professor of art history challenged her students to recreate works of art from home. The project produced “extremely creative and fun” results .

Spring 2021 course registration continues. Check the registration calendar and browse available courses . Students looking to get a headstart can learn more about available winter intersession courses and how to register for them.

Last week, the La Salle Votes! Initiative welcomed seven politicians—all La Salle alumni—to a nonpartisan panel discussion focused on the impact your single vote can make. CBS3 has the story .