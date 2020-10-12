Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

October 22, 2020
Students studying in Founders' Hall

Resources to support anti-racism

Whether you wish to learn more about inclusivity, or report a bias-related incident, La Salle offers many anti-racism resources and programs to its students, faculty, staff, and Christian Brothers that are just a click away.
Coronavirus graphic

Planning for the winter and spring terms

Spring 2021 course registration continues. Check the registration calendar and browse available courses. Students looking to get a headstart can learn more about available winter intersession courses and how to register for them.
Flu Shot graphic

Home is where the art is

With her students unable to visit museums, Mey-Yen Moriuchi, Ph.D., improvised. The associate professor of art history challenged her students to recreate works of art from home. The project produced “extremely creative and fun” results.

'Make sure your voice is heard’

Last week, the La Salle Votes! Initiative welcomed seven politicians—all La Salle alumni—to a nonpartisan panel discussion focused on the impact your single vote can make. CBS3 has the story.

Featured Events

Virtual Open House

Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.

La Salle invites prospective students and their families to participate in the second of two virtual open houses, scheduled for this Saturday. It’s not too late to register.

Mass

Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m.

Mass for the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.

Explorer Café - Art and Activism: What is art’s role during times of crisis?

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m.
Mey-Yen Moriuchi, Ph.D., associate professor of art history, and Miranda Clark-Binder, curator of education and public programs of the La Salle University Art Museum, lead this installment of the Explorer Café series. Don’t miss out.

More to explore

Campus housing
Students interested in campus housing for Spring 2021 have approximately two weeks to complete their housing application in the MyLaSalle Portal. Have questions? Send them to housing@lasalle.edu or call 215-951-1370.

Academic support
The Center for Academic Achievement provides tutoring, academic coaching, and supplemental instruction. Schedule an appointment or email questions to learn more.

Student survey
The #RealCollege survey, a nationwide survey led by Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice, seeks student feedback for a chance to win $100. Learn more.

