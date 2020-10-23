Mark your calendar for Commencement 2021

|
It’s time to celebrate—well, almost. This week, President Hanycz announced the University’s plan to honor the Classes of 2020 and 2021 with separate ceremonies during a weekend full slate of celebratory events full slate of celebratory events, held from May 14–16. Here’s what you need to know about Commencement Weekend 2021.
Each year, Stefan Samulewicz, Ph.D., and his family and friends carve more than 100 pumpkins. This Halloween, the associate professor of biology extends his Halloween tradition to his classroom. Find out how.
Looking to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly? Experts from La Salle’s Paul A. Stanton Department of Student Wellness Services shared tips and busted myths in a recent installment of their Wellness Wednesday feature on Facebook Live.
Featured Events
Mass
Sunday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.
Mass for the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time and the All Saints Solemnity will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, on La Salle’s campus. View the live-stream via the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.
Election day
Tuesday, Nov. 3
In Pennsylvania, polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. The City of Philadelphia has a tool to help residents find their voting location. Other comprehensive resources exist to help voters, regardless of their state.
Wellness Wednesday on Facebook Live
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:45 p.m.
This installment covers feelings of grief and loss as the holiday season approaches. Wellness Wednesday, led by the Paul A. Stanton Department of Student Wellness Services, is accessible via Facebook Live.
Debriefing the elections: What are the takeaways?
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m.
The Explorer Café series continues with a deep dive into the elections after polling has closed. The discussion is guided by Miguel Glatzer, Ph.D., associate professor of political science and director of the leadership and global understanding program. Join the conversation.
Virtual liturgy
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m.
All are welcome to celebrate this special liturgy, with a commemoration of the faithful departed to follow. Be sure to RSVP.
In recognition of All Souls Day, the University invites you to submit names of your deceased family members and friends. These names will be placed in a basket within the St. Joseph Chapel, and the University community will unite in prayer to remember them at our weekly virtual liturgy and other prayer services in November.
More to explore
Academic support
The Center for Academic Achievement provides tutoring, academic coaching, and supplemental instruction. Schedule an appointment or email questions to learn more.
The Basket
La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, is open. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability.
Campus fitness
The Independence Blue Cross Fitness Center (IBC) is open to the campus community. Create an account to schedule a work-out time.
Connelly Library
The hours at Connelly Library have changed to better reflect building usage. Check out the library’s hours and resources.
Student survey
The #RealCollege survey, a nationwide survey led by Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice, seeks student feedback for a chance to win $100. Learn more.