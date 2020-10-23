Mark your calendar for Commencement 2021

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

It’s time to celebrate—well, almost. This week, President Hanycz announced the University’s plan to honor the Classes of 2020 and 2021 with separate ceremonies during a weekend full slate of celebratory events full slate of celebratory events, held from May 14–16. Here’s what you need to know about Commencement Weekend 2021.

There are plenty of reasons to vote. Five La Salle students share why they are participating in next Tuesday’s election, from making a difference and inspiring others, to affecting policy change and improving voter turnout.

Looking to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly? Experts from La Salle’s Paul A. Stanton Department of Student Wellness Services shared tips and busted myths in a recent installment of their Wellness Wednesday feature on Facebook Live.

Each year, Stefan Samulewicz, Ph.D., and his family and friends carve more than 100 pumpkins. This Halloween, the associate professor of biology extends his Halloween tradition to his classroom. Find out how .