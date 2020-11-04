Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. November 12, 2020

‘Pushing your mood in a positive direction’ From the election and the pandemic to final exams, how do we manage our well-being while dealing with multiple drivers of anxiety? Two psychology professors at La Salle share tips on navigating stressful times—like studying for final exams or having difficult conversations with family and friends.

Get ahead with Winter Intersession From sports analytics and a virtual travel study to Ireland, to persuasive writing and the dynamics on race and ethnicity, there are nearly two-dozen courses available during the winter intersession. Find out how to register. Preparing for final exams Students: Are you ready for final exams? La Salle’s Center for Academic Achievement can help you build an effective plan for your last projects and papers. Learn more by registering for one of two upcoming workshops—Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17.





'Solidarity with others that strengthens the soul’ Rhonda Hazell, DPM, assistant professor of biology, used these words to describe resiliency. Hazell offers a prayer reflection that encourages us to embody “a hope that holds on, in spite of loss” and “a courageous ability … to rise up from whatever knocks us down.”