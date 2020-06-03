La Salle modifies grading policy for Fall 2020

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

This week, the University announced updates to its grading policy. The changes apply to all Fall 2020 courses and are aimed at providing students with increased flexibility and peace of mind heading into finals week. Read the announcement and consult the FAQs to learn more.

The Explorer Promise is La Salle’s call to everyone in the University community to act respectfully and responsibly, in support of a return to campus this spring. Have you made the Explorer Promise?

Register to participate in an interactive, virtual town hall that will offer information and updates about the Spring 2021 semester. One date remains for students ( today at 6:30 p.m. ) and two dates are set aside for employees ( today at 5 p.m. and tomorrow, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. )

Pharmaceutical giants are closing in on effective COVID-19 vaccines—long believed to be the missing link in achieving herd immunity. KYW Newsradio spoke with virologist Jason Diaz, Ph.D. , an assistant professor of integrated science, business, and technology, to learn more.

Unveiled this week, the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate report ranks La Salle 19th in the nation among Division I institutions and first in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Explorers are excelling on and off the field of competition .