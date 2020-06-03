|
|
|
|
|
New academic programs on the horizon
|
This week, La Salle announced the launch of three academic programs beginning in Fall 2021, following approval from the University’s Board of Trustees. The new additions include graduate-degree programs in social work and business systems and analytics, and a 4+1 partnership that maps undergraduate STEM students at La Salle to a master’s program in bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania.
|
|
|
|
|
This holiday season, what spirit will you invite into your heart, your family, and your home? Recommendations abound in this prayer reflection, guided by Laura A. Cilia, coordinator for sexual misconduct advocacy and education in La Salle’s Paul A. Stanton Department of Student Wellness Services.
|
|
|
|
“You Are Part of the Miracle” serves as the theme of a virtual Advent retreat offered by the Christian Brothers’ District of Eastern North America (DENA), of which La Salle University is a part. There’s no fee associated with participation in the retreat.
|
|
|
|
Featured Event
|
Mass
Sunday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.
Mass for the third Sunday of Advent will air on La Salle TV on Comcast (channel 56) and Verizon (channel 36). Another Mass, celebrated by Archbishop Nelson Perez from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, is available via live-stream at 11 a.m.
|
|
|
|
|
How will the COVID-19 vaccine be distributed, once it’s available? How will it work to ward off infection? For answers, the Bucks County Courier-Times spoke with La Salle virologist Jason Diaz, Ph.D., assistant professor of integrated science, business and technology.
|
|
|
|
More to explore
|
UMASS gift drive
It’s not too late to help University Ministry, Service, and Support reach its goal of providing toys and gifts for 65 children in the city’s Mantua section. Here’s how you can help.
|
The Basket
Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability at La Salle’s on-campus food pantry through winter break.
|
Be well, Explorers
La Salle’s Be Well Explorers Program, announced by the Office of Human Resources, provides a variety of programs and resources centering on eight dimensions of wellness to help employees attain their personal wellness goals. Learn more about the program.
|
COVID-19 Archives Project
University Archives is still accepting stories, photos, and more to chronicle for future generations how today’s Explorers are learning and working during the pandemic. Read about the project, including how to contribute.
|
Flu vaccine
La Salle is asking every member of the University community who plans to maintain a campus presence in Spring 2021 to receive a flu shot prior to returning to campus in January. Don’t forget to submit your flu vaccine attestation form.
|
Questions?
If you have questions about the spring semester, explore the University’s FAQ for the most up-to-date information.
|
Winter Institute
The 2021 Winter Institute for faculty will hold fully virtual sessions Jan. 6-7. Areas of focus will include classroom interactivity in a virtual setting, student success coaching, and a lunchtime discussion with the co-chairs of La Salle’s Joint Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, among others. Register today.