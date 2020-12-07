‘A Savior has been born’

The University has installed signage throughout campus to prepare for a safe in-person experience starting in January. Are you ready? These checklist items apply to everyone who will live, learn, or work at La Salle next semester:

Engage in a pre-arrival modified quarantine prior to your arrival.

Beginning Jan. 8, complete your COVID-19 online health training.

Fill out an online symptom checker each day before leaving your residence.

Receive a flu vaccine.

Take the Explorer Promise.

More details are available in a Dec. 15 message that’s in your inbox.