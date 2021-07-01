Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

January 7, 2021

Returning to campus

Happy New Year, Explorers. Dozens of residential students completed the move-in process this week, with even more set to return to campus in the coming days. Before returning to 20th and Olney, be sure to consult:
Student arriving a contact tracing site

More on entry testing and contact tracing

By Jan. 19, everyone living, learning, or working on campus must undergo an entry test at TreeTops Café.

Schedule your entry test:

And as the semester gets under way, familiarize yourself with the expanded La Salle contact tracing program.
Close up student wearing mask

Mask up, La Salle

The start of the spring semester is fast approaching. Do you know La Salle’s policy for face masks on campus? General rule: Wear one at all times. And when in doubt, mask up.
La Salle Nursing Students

Nursing students eclipse state, national peers

Students from the undergraduate nursing program exceeded the national and state averages with a 94.64-percent first-time pass rate on their recent licensure exams. 

Featured Events

SMART goals gathering

Thursday, Jan. 7, 1–2 p.m.

Have you made SMART goals for the new semester? Students can create a plan to attain their academic and personal goals, with help and feedback from La Salle student success coach Liz Fever. It's not too late to save the date.

Time-management glow-up

Friday, Jan. 8, 1–2 p.m.

This student-focused session centers on time management for the spring semester, with tools and tips for prioritizing tasks and commitments thoughtfully. Here’s how to register.

Men’s basketball vs. University of Massachusetts

Saturday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m.

The Explorers head to Amherst, Mass., for an Atlantic 10 Conference meeting with UMass that will be nationally televised by NBC Sports Network. Read more about their recent win over Fordham.

Mass

Sunday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m.

Each week, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia invites the public to log on and celebrate Mass virtually from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Join the live-stream.

Women’s basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s University

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2 p.m.

The Explorers host city rival St. Joe’s in a game that will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. Read up on the team’s recent schedule changes.

Effective habits for academic success in college

Monday, Jan. 11, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Learn best practices and effective study strategies to help you thrive in your courses this semester. Sign up for the session.

“How will I tell my boss?!”

Monday, Jan. 11, 2–3 p.m.

This workshop, for students who are balancing multiple commitments, offers tips on balancing school, work, and beyond, and how to communicate that school is a top priority. Learn more.

In the Media
Nursing giving vaccine to senior woman

Last month, La Salle faculty spoke with reporters about the COVID-19 pandemic, Philadelphia crime, and food insecurity on college campuses, among other topics. Check out December’s media highlights.

More to explore

The Basket

The Basket, La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, will formally reopen next Thursday, Jan. 14, from 12–6 p.m. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability.

Be well, Explorers

La Salle’s Be Well Explorers Program, announced by the Office of Human Resources, provides a variety of programs and resources centering on eight dimensions of wellness to help employees attain their personal wellness goals. Learn more about the program.

