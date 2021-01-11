Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

January 14, 2021
Colleen Hanycz

“We are back on campus”

On the doorstep of the spring semester, President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D., issued a video message to welcome the La Salle community to campus. “We are 100 percent committed to keeping our community safe,” Hanycz said. “Let each one of us commit to doing everything we can to make that plan work.”
William J. Burns, ’78

Biden chooses 1978 alumnus to head the CIA

William J. Burns, ’78, a history alumnus and graduate of the La Salle Honors Program, has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as director of the CIA. Learn more about Burns’ journey as a career ambassador and retired foreign service officer, which includes his tenure in President Obama’s administration.

This week’s important announcement

Monday, President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D., was named the next president of Xavier University. Her La Salle tenure will conclude June 30. In a letter to the University, University Board of Trustees chair William W. Matthews III, Esq., ’90, thanked President Hanycz, “whose leadership here has been marked by an unwavering commitment to the delivery of a practical education guided by the mission of the Christian Brothers.”

Exploring MLK's legacy at La Salle

While Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. may never have visited La Salle, his legacy remains intact through documents, press releases, and photographs maintained by La Salle University Archives. Read about the intersection between Dr. King and the La Salle community.

Featured Events

Mass

Sunday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.

Mass for the second Sunday of Ordinary Time will be held in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed through the La Salle UMAS Facebook page. Those who attend will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Men’s basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s University

Monday, Jan. 18, 4 p.m.

The Explorers host St. Joe’s in a meeting of Atlantic 10 Conference and Big 5 rivals televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. Read more about the team’s recent progress.

Back to the Grind: Free coffee and tea

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 9–11 a.m.

Free tea and coffee will be available in Holroyd Atrium to welcome students and faculty back to campus for the first day of classes.

Commuter student AMA

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 4 p.m.  

Commuter and non-residential students can ask questions of La Salle’s commuter coaches through this interactive Zoom session. Join the conversation.

Off-campus student tips and treats

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. 

Grab-and-go boxed breakfast will be available in the Union Music Room for La Salle’s commuter and non-residential students, along with chances to chat with the University’s commuter coaches.

Resident Assistant information session

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 12 p.m.

Students—Interested in becoming a resident assistant? Learn more during this Zoom session. Here’s how to join.

More to explore

The Basket

The St. Benilde Tower location of The Basket will be open today from 12–5:30 p.m. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability at La Salle’s on-campus food pantry.

Dining options

Meal options are available through Campus Dish for students and for faculty and staff. Be sure to download the Sidekick app to place orders through your mobile device.

Free one-credit course

The University is offering all first-year students a free one-credit course, “Life in the COVID World (INST 179).” The eight-week course begins March 22. Register for the course by using the same pin and process for Spring 2021 registration.

Safety updates from the city

Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health recently issued a message to students at the city’s colleges and universities, discouraging gatherings and encouraging compliance with safety and wellness measures.

Weekday Masses

Each week, on Monday and Wednesday, Mass will be held at 1 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel. Those who attend will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

