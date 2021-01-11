Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. January 14, 2021

“We are back on campus” On the doorstep of the spring semester, President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D., issued a video message to welcome the La Salle community to campus. “We are 100 percent committed to keeping our community safe,” Hanycz said. “Let each one of us commit to doing everything we can to make that plan work.”

This week’s important announcement Monday, President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D., was named the next president of Xavier University. Her La Salle tenure will conclude June 30. In a letter to the University, University Board of Trustees chair William W. Matthews III, Esq., ’90, thanked President Hanycz, “whose leadership here has been marked by an unwavering commitment to the delivery of a practical education guided by the mission of the Christian Brothers.”

Featured Events Mass Sunday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. Mass for the second Sunday of Ordinary Time will be held in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed through the La Salle UMAS Facebook page. Those who attend will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing. Men’s basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s University Monday, Jan. 18, 4 p.m. The Explorers host St. Joe’s in a meeting of Atlantic 10 Conference and Big 5 rivals televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. Read more about the team’s recent progress. Back to the Grind: Free coffee and tea Tuesday, Jan. 19, 9–11 a.m. Free tea and coffee will be available in Holroyd Atrium to welcome students and faculty back to campus for the first day of classes. Commuter student AMA Tuesday, Jan. 19, 4 p.m. Commuter and non-residential students can ask questions of La Salle’s commuter coaches through this interactive Zoom session. Join the conversation. Off-campus student tips and treats Wednesday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. Grab-and-go boxed breakfast will be available in the Union Music Room for La Salle’s commuter and non-residential students, along with chances to chat with the University’s commuter coaches. Resident Assistant information session Wednesday, Jan. 20, 12 p.m. Students—Interested in becoming a resident assistant? Learn more during this Zoom session. Here’s how to join.