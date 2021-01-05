Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. January 21, 2021

Meet La Salle’s Director of Student Health Did you know La Salle’s Director of Student Health previously spent 12 years as a consultant for three Major League Baseball teams? Learn more about Dr. R. Scott Cook, D.O., who was hired in November and is serving an important role to keep the campus community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting anew The spring semester is under way. Over the weekend, residential students completed the move-in process—unpacking their belongings and making their homes away from home at La Salle feel similarly cozy and familiar. At the same time, the University completed its entry testing phase and observed a positivity rate of less than 0.5%. Stay safe, Explorers.

Featured Events Men’s basketball at Richmond University Saturday, Jan. 23, 2:30 p.m. The Explorers visit the Spiders in conference play. Ahead of the game, televised by NBC Sports Network, go behind the scenes with La Salle’s radio broadcasters. Mass Sunday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m. Mass for the third Sunday of Ordinary Time will be held in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed through the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.