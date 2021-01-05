Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

January 21, 2021
Dr. R. Scott Cook, D.O.

Meet La Salle’s Director of Student Health

Did you know La Salle’s Director of Student Health previously spent 12 years as a consultant for three Major League Baseball teams? Learn more about Dr. R. Scott Cook, D.O., who was hired in November and is serving an important role to keep the campus community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A student walking with parent holding laundry basket to move-into La Salle

Starting anew

The spring semester is under way. Over the weekend, residential students completed the move-in process—unpacking their belongings and making their homes away from home at La Salle feel similarly cozy and familiar. At the same time, the University completed its entry testing phase and observed a positivity rate of less than 0.5%. Stay safe, Explorers.
Welcome Week

Find your stride on campus

From late-night bingo and tasty treats, to book clubs and DIY decoration sessions, there’s something for every La Salle student during Involvement Week and Welcome Week. Check out the full calendar of events.
Student walking into COVID-19 Testing Center

Get to know La Salle’s contact tracing program

The University's contact tracing program has expanded to meet campus needs. It’s an effort you can support, too. Learn more about the enhanced program—and meet the La Salle students who answered the call to perform contact tracing last semester.
Student in wheelchair receiving COVID-19 assistance

“Addressing the issues and challenges of our time”

Graduates of La Salle’s Bachelor of Social Work program are providing vital support in the fight against COVID-19. A few of them shared their compelling stories, including how their day-to-day duties are shifting to meet the needs of patients and their colleagues.

Featured Events

Men’s basketball at Richmond University

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2:30 p.m.

The Explorers visit the Spiders in conference play. Ahead of the game, televised by NBC Sports Network, go behind the scenes with La Salle’s radio broadcasters.

Mass

Sunday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m.

Mass for the third Sunday of Ordinary Time will be held in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed through the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.

In the Media
Photo of College Hall at La Salle

The University has launched three new programs, including a 4+1 partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, aimed at meeting students’ needs and industry demands. To learn more, Philadelphia Business Journal spoke with Steven F. Siconolfi, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president of academic affairs.

More to explore

The Basket

The St. Benilde Tower location of The Basket will be open today from 12–5:30 p.m. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability at La Salle’s on-campus food pantry.

Be well, Explorers

La Salle’s Be Well Explorers Program, announced by the Office of Human Resources, provides a variety of programs and resources centering on eight dimensions of wellness to help employees attain their personal wellness goals. Learn more about the program.

COVID-19 dashboard

The University will continue to use its COVID-19 dashboard to update the La Salle community on the number of positive cases that have been identified on campus.

Dining options

Meal options are available through Campus Dish for students and for faculty and staff. Be sure to download the Sidekick app to place orders through your mobile device.

Disclosure form

Have you or someone else on campus tested positive? Have you been in close contact with someone who has? Do you have COVID-19 symptoms? Complete and submit La Salle’s disclosure form if this applies to you.

Safety updates from the city

Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health recently issued a message to students at the city’s colleges and universities, discouraging gatherings and encouraging compliance with safety and wellness measures.

Weekday Masses

Each week, on Monday and Wednesday, Mass will be held at 1 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel. Those who attend will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

