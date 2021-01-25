Questions about campus testing, answered

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

What’s an antigen test? What’s the difference between surveillance testing and symptomatic testing? As we reacclimate to life on campus, this explainer on La Salle’s testing strategy provides the latest information.

Trans “R.J.” Lualhati, ’16, right, delivered 10,000 disposable face masks to the La Salle community. Lualhati met with Daniel Joyce, M.A. ’01, vice president of university development, to make Friday’s dropoff. During the pandemic’s first wave, Lualhati borrowed 3D printers from La Salle to manufacture and donate face shields to Philadelphia-area hospitals.

Welcome Week events continue through today and tomorrow. There’s something for every La Salle student. Here’s how to get involved .

Stanford University analyzed seven million scientists across 22 disciplines—and found that two La Salle professors rank among the top scientists in their respective fields. Find out which La Salle educators earned this top honor .