Combatting racism by hitting pause

“Rest as Resistance” is the theme of next Tuesday’s Academic Enrichment Day. As you take a break from that day’s classes and coursework, explore how you can combat racism through rest —with helpful resources like readings, a guided meditation, and even a visit to the La Salle Art Museum.

U.S. News & World Report acknowledged the strength of La Salle's online MBA program in its recent online programs rankings— the latest in a string of external recognitions for the University.

This week, President Hanycz announced changes within the University’s Executive Cabinet, including the addition of two senior leaders. Learn more .

A mix of snow and sleet falls Monday afternoon on an empty Hansen Quad. The extended storm dropped a substantial amount of snow on the Philadelphia region, from Sunday through Tuesday.