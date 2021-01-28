Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

February 4, 2021
Academic Enrichment Day - Feb. 9

Combatting racism by hitting pause

“Rest as Resistance” is the theme of next Tuesday’s Academic Enrichment Day. As you take a break from that day’s classes and coursework, explore how you can combat racism through rest—with helpful resources like readings, a guided meditation, and even a visit to the La Salle Art Museum.
Founders' Hall building exterior

U.S. News recognizes La Salle’s online MBA

U.S. News & World Report acknowledged the strength of La Salle's online MBA program in its recent online programs rankings—the latest in a string of external recognitions for the University.

Updates to Executive Cabinet

This week, President Hanycz announced changes within the University’s Executive Cabinet, including the addition of two senior leaders. Learn more.
Snow on Hansen Quad

Snow and serenity

A mix of snow and sleet falls Monday afternoon on an empty Hansen Quad. The extended storm dropped a substantial amount of snow on the Philadelphia region, from Sunday through Tuesday.

Featured Events

Mass

Sunday, Feb. 7, 1 p.m.

Mass for the fifth Sunday of Ordinary Time will be held at 1 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed through the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.

“Rest as Resistance”

Tuesday, Feb. 9, all day

This represents the first of the University’s three Academic Enrichment Days scheduled for the Spring 2021 semester and centers on rest as an opportunity to heal racism’s effects on individuals and communities. More details.

The Immigration Conversation: Do we have it all wrong?

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 3:30 p.m.

The Explorer Café series continues with this installment, led by the Organization of Latin American Students. Register to participate.

Assault on the U.S. Capitol: a cross-disciplinary panel discussion

Thursday, Feb. 11, 12:30 p.m.

Three faculty members from the School of Arts and Sciences bring their unique disciplinary perspectives to this timely webinar, co-sponsored by the Office of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion and the dean of the SA&S. Register here.

Restorative Practices: The Basics

Thursday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.

The Lasallian District of Eastern North America (DENA) hosts this webinar on the value of strong, meaningful relationships as restorative practices. Learn more.

In the media
woman walking through airport

In January, La Salle faculty, students, and alumni spoke to reporters about Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Biden administration, the U.S. Capitol attack, and more. Check out last month’s media highlights.

Next testing phase begins on campus
waiting area of covid-19 testing site

Surveillance testing is under way. This measure will test asymptomatic faculty, staff, and students at TreeTops Café. You will receive an email if you are selected. Read up on this phase of La Salle’s testing strategy.

More to explore

Archives Project

Future Explorers will want to understand what it was like to work and study during the pandemic. Would you like to share your stories, or submit photos and videos? Here’s how to participate.

The Basket

The St. Benilde Tower location of The Basket will be open today from 12–5:30 p.m. Join The Basket’s Canvas page for updates on hours of availability at La Salle’s on-campus food pantry.

Campus recreation

The IBC Fitness Center is open. Visit La Salle’s Recreation page for more information, including how to reserve a workout session.

COVID-19 resources

Library services

Connelly Library offers web conferencing with librarians for research assistance, specifically for upper-level undergraduate students and graduate students. This outreach allows online or off-campus students the opportunity to get personalized assistance with the library research resources. Schedule a Zoom session by emailing either Bernetta R. Doane, the head of information literacy and outreach, or Eithne Bearden, electronic resources and outreach librarian.

Weekday Masses

Each week, on Monday and Wednesday, Mass will be held at 1 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel. Those who attend will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

