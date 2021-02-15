Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

February 18, 2021
La Salle ROTC Cadets in circle

University saluted as military-friendly

This week, La Salle received designation as a military-friendly university. Learn more about this national distinction and La Salle’s historic commitment to supporting past and present military service members.
Students playing video games

Returning to campus, as seen through Explorers’ eyes

Members of the La Salle community have turned to social media to capture their return to campus this semester—everything from a winter glove giveaway to support traditionally underserved Philadelphians, to wearing masks on campus or building snowmen.
Capitol building

'A turning point in American history’

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol spurred widespread trauma and pointed to a changing American demography. Three University faculty shared their unique disciplinary perspectives during a panel discussion last week with the La Salle community.

Featured Events

Alumni Association virtual coffee house

Tonight, 8 p.m.

Join psychology professor David Falcone, Ph.D., and alumnus Chris Peszka, ’87, for acoustic performances. Get registered.

Men’s basketball at Saint Joseph’s

Saturday, Feb. 20, 12:30 p.m.

NBC Sports Network will nationally televise the Explorers’ visit to their crosstown Big 5 rivals.

Mass

Sunday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m.

Mass for the first Sunday of Lent will be held at 6 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed through the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.

Celebrating the Black Athlete Activist

Monday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m.

The Atlantic 10 Conference Commission on Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion hosts this special virtual session open to the communities of each A-10 member institution.

How will the pandemic influence the future of small business?

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m.

This installment of the Explorer Café series features small business-focused presentations from School of Business dean MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., and two faculty members from the school. Here's how to sign up.

On vaccine efficacy and hesitancy
Dr. Jason Diaz

The University City Science Center welcomes Jason Diaz, Ph.D., assistant professor of integrated science, business, and technology, who will deliver a Feb. 25 presentation—“Is it our civic duty to get vaccinated?”—that addresses the vaccine and how we can support vulnerable populations. Learn more.

In the media
closeup of woman typing on her laptop

Women have been disproportionally impacted by job loss during the pandemic, a recent study revealed. Kathleen A. Bogle, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology, explained in an interview with Harrisburg’s CBS21 why gender discrepancies exist in the American workforce.
Students walking across a snow-covered campus

By association

Together, we are keeping our campus community and Northwest Philadelphia neighbors safer. Keep masking up, La Salle.

More to explore

Campus recreation

The IBC Fitness Center is open. Visit La Salle’s Recreation page for more information, including how to reserve a workout session.

COVID-19 resources

Weekday Masses

Each week, on Monday and Wednesday, Mass will be held at 1 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel. Those who attend will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

