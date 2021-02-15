University saluted as military-friendly

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

This week, La Salle received designation as a military-friendly university. Learn more about this national distinction and La Salle’s historic commitment to supporting past and present military service members.

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol spurred widespread trauma and pointed to a changing American demography. Three University faculty shared their unique disciplinary perspectives during a panel discussion last week with the La Salle community .

Members of the La Salle community have turned to social media to capture their return to campus this semester—everything from a winter glove giveaway to support traditionally underserved Philadelphians, to wearing masks on campus or building snowmen.