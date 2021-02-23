A milestone mark for the Honors Program

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

In less than seven months, the La Salle Honors Program Scholarship Initiative is a third of its way toward its goal of raising $3 million by 2023. You can help. One young alumnus said he hopes his multi-year gift creates “a virtuous cycle of philanthropy with successive classes.”

A research study by professor of public health Meredith E. Kneavel, Ph.D., revealed that larger social networks can create disproportionate stress levels for women. Read more on the intersection between friendship and stress .

The Lasallian District of Eastern North America provides several Lenten resources, including a weekly self-guided virtual retreat , and additional prayers and reflections.