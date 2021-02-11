Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

March 4, 2021
Philly Goat Project visits La Salle

A day for personal wellness

Next Wednesday, you can commit to wellness, nutrition, and spiritual exploration through La Salle’s Academic Enrichment Day. No classes or meetings will be held, providing plenty of time to do yoga poses, hang with goats, or just let out a primal yell. (More on all the above.)
Andi La standing outside the library

Supporting first-gen students

La Salle has been designated a First-Gen Forward Institution—a national honor reflecting the University’s strong commitment to first-generation student success. Read about this unique distinction.
Front door to COVID-19 testing center

La Salle in the media

La Salle faculty and staff spoke with the media in February about the pandemic, including COVID-19 vaccines, as well as working from home, the future of private prisons and more.

Featured Events

La Salle and the Blackfeet Nation

Today, 5 p.m.

The LIVE Service Trip Program invites the La Salle community to speak with staff from the De La Salle Blackfeet School in Browning, Mont., who will share insights on the Blackfeet Nation, American Indian culture and heritage, and more. Here’s how to register.

Mass

Sunday, March 7, 6 p.m.

Mass for the third Sunday of Lent will be held at 6 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed through the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.
Catholic cross at sunrise

Know justice, know peace

Among the Lenten resources available through the Lasallian District of Eastern North America (DENA) is a self-paced, anti-racism retreat open to individuals and groups. Find out more about this reflective exercise.
Three Business Systems and Analytics graduates

Prepped for success

Three Business Systems and Analytics graduates explain how the School of Business program positioned them for personal and professional success.
Students hold signs spelling out "$39,025.48"

United against cancer

La Salle students raised nearly $40,000 to support families affected by childhood cancer. Read more about their efforts to make a difference.

More to explore

The Basket

The St. Benilde Tower location of La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, will be open today from 12–5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 resources

Weekday Masses

Each week, on Monday and Wednesday, Mass will be held at 1 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel. Those who attend will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Submit information for inclusion or

email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.

© 2021 La Salle University