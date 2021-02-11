Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. March 4, 2021

A day for personal wellness Next Wednesday, you can commit to wellness, nutrition, and spiritual exploration through La Salle’s Academic Enrichment Day. No classes or meetings will be held, providing plenty of time to do yoga poses, hang with goats, or just let out a primal yell. (More on all the above.)

Supporting first-gen students La Salle has been designated a First-Gen Forward Institution—a national honor reflecting the University’s strong commitment to first-generation student success. Read about this unique distinction.

Featured Events La Salle and the Blackfeet Nation Today, 5 p.m. The LIVE Service Trip Program invites the La Salle community to speak with staff from the De La Salle Blackfeet School in Browning, Mont., who will share insights on the Blackfeet Nation, American Indian culture and heritage, and more. Here’s how to register. Mass Sunday, March 7, 6 p.m. Mass for the third Sunday of Lent will be held at 6 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed through the La Salle UMAS Facebook page.