Presidential leadership updates

This week, the Board of Trustees shared details about the search for the next President and announced the University’s interim leadership plans. Learn more about Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, who will serve as La Salle’s Interim President, beginning June 1.
Commencement 2021
Matthew Cruz, ’21, has never allowed trauma or personal tragedy to get in his way—en route to earning his La Salle degree. Read more about the psychology major who aspires for a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology.
Sephora Dikabou, ’21, and her family fled war-torn Congo when she was a baby. Her lived immigrant experience has compelled her to make change. Law school—and a career supporting fellow immigrants—awaits her.
Featured Events
Dad Vail Regatta
Saturday, May 8 (all day)
The 82nd Dad Vail Regatta, the nation’s largest collegiate rowing event, will feature nearly 1,100 rowers—including those from La Salle. Learn more about the regatta, including how to livestream the action.
Mass
Sunday, May 9, 6 p.m.
Mass for the sixth Sunday of Easter will be held at 6 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed on Facebook through the La Salle UMAS page.
Wellness Wednesday
Wednesday, May 12, 12:30 p.m.
Tune into Facebook Live for Student Wellness Services’ latest installment of Wellness Wednesday.
More to explore
COVID-19 vaccine certification
Have you completed a full cycle of the COVID-19 vaccine? If so, the University invites employees and students to submit a COVID-19 vaccine certification form.
The Basket
The St. Benilde Tower location of The Basket, La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, is open today from 12–3 p.m.
Student scholarship opportunity
La Salle students looking to pursue careers in the non-profit sector are exclusively eligible for a Fall 2021 scholarship from WizeHive, valued at $10,000. Get all the details.
Summer 2021 courses
All students are eligible to register for Summer 2021 courses. Explore available courses in Br. Luwis in the myLaSalle Portal.