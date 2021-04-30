Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

May 6, 2021
Tim O’Shaughnessy, '85, headshot

Presidential leadership updates

This week, the Board of Trustees shared details about the search for the next President and announced the University’s interim leadership plans. Learn more about Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, who will serve as La Salle’s Interim President, beginning June 1.
Student checking in at the Treetops Café vaccine clinic

Vaccine clinic on campus tomorrow

La Salle University has partnered with Walmart to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to campus tomorrow. Learn more about the Treetops Café vaccine clinic—and how to schedule your vaccine appointment right away.

Commencement 2021
Matthew Cruz, '21, headshot

'Unsurpassable motivation’ propels this psychology major

Matthew Cruz, ’21, has never allowed trauma or personal tragedy to get in his way—en route to earning his La Salle degree. Read more about the psychology major who aspires for a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology.
Sephora Dikabou, ’21 headshot

This biology major is on a path to help fellow immigrants

Sephora Dikabou, ’21, and her family fled war-torn Congo when she was a baby. Her lived immigrant experience has compelled her to make change. Law school—and a career supporting fellow immigrants—awaits her. 
Kate Ward Gaus

Featured Events

Dad Vail Regatta

Saturday, May 8 (all day)

The 82nd Dad Vail Regatta, the nation’s largest collegiate rowing event, will feature nearly 1,100 rowers—including those from La Salle. Learn more about the regatta, including how to livestream the action. 

Mass

Sunday, May 9, 6 p.m.

Mass for the sixth Sunday of Easter will be held at 6 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed on Facebook through the La Salle UMAS page.

Wellness Wednesday

Wednesday, May 12, 12:30 p.m.
Tune into Facebook Live for Student Wellness Services’ latest installment of Wellness Wednesday.

More to explore

COVID-19 vaccine certification

Have you completed a full cycle of the COVID-19 vaccine? If so, the University invites employees and students to submit a COVID-19 vaccine certification form.

The Basket

The St. Benilde Tower location of The Basket, La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, is open today from 12–3 p.m.

Student scholarship opportunity

La Salle students looking to pursue careers in the non-profit sector are exclusively eligible for a Fall 2021 scholarship from WizeHive, valued at $10,000. Get all the details.

Summer 2021 courses

All students are eligible to register for Summer 2021 courses. Explore available courses in Br. Luwis in the myLaSalle Portal.

