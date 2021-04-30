Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. May 6, 2021

Presidential leadership updates This week, the Board of Trustees shared details about the search for the next President and announced the University’s interim leadership plans. Learn more about Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, who will serve as La Salle’s Interim President, beginning June 1.

Commencement 2021 'Unsurpassable motivation’ propels this psychology major Matthew Cruz, ’21, has never allowed trauma or personal tragedy to get in his way—en route to earning his La Salle degree. Read more about the psychology major who aspires for a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology.

Featured Events Dad Vail Regatta Saturday, May 8 (all day) The 82nd Dad Vail Regatta, the nation’s largest collegiate rowing event, will feature nearly 1,100 rowers—including those from La Salle. Learn more about the regatta, including how to livestream the action. Mass Sunday, May 9, 6 p.m. Mass for the sixth Sunday of Easter will be held at 6 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed on Facebook through the La Salle UMAS page. Wellness Wednesday Wednesday, May 12, 12:30 p.m.

Tune into Facebook Live for Student Wellness Services’ latest installment of Wellness Wednesday.