Introducing the new La Salle Magazine

La Salle Magazine has gone completely digital. This week, the University magazine debuted a retooled online platform that enhances the user experience. Check out this edition and flip through all the magazine’s stories.
Last week, La Salle welcomed students, faculty, staff, and Northwest Philadelphia neighbors to Treetops Café for an on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with help from partner Walmart. Find out how you can help #VaxUpLaSalle.
Cimone Bates, ’21, is ready for her career to take off. The East Oak Lane native, who serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, aspires to become an Air Force flight nurse.
Featured Events
Baccalaureate Mass
Friday, May 14, 6 p.m.
Commencement Weekend opens with the celebration of Baccalaureate liturgy at McCarthy Stadium. Only those with reserved tickets are permitted to celebrate Mass in-person. You also can view a livestream of Baccalaureate Mass.
Commencement ceremonies
Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The Classes of 2021 (morning) and 2020 (afternoon) will participate in separate Commencement exercises at Lincoln Financial Field. If you’re unable to attend, you can view a livestream of Commencement.
Atlantic 10 Women’s Rowing Championship
Saturday, May 15
Learn more about races on the Cooper River in Pennsauken, N.J., which are available via ESPN+ livestream.
Mass
Sunday, May 16, 6 p.m.
Mass for the seventh Sunday of Easter and the Ascension of the Lord will be held at 6 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel and livestreamed on Facebook through the La Salle UMAS page.
More to explore
Presidential Search Committee
Nominations to join the University’s Presidential Search Committee are being accepted through Monday, May 17.
COVID-19 vaccine certification
Have you completed a full cycle of the COVID-19 vaccine? If so, the University invites employees and students to submit a COVID-19 vaccine certification form.
The Basket
The St. Benilde Tower location of The Basket, La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, is open today from 12–3 p.m.
Summer 2021 courses
All students are eligible to register for Summer 2021 courses. Explore available courses in Br. Luwis in the myLaSalle Portal.