Introducing the new La Salle Magazine

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

La Salle Magazine has gone completely digital. This week, the University magazine debuted a retooled online platform that enhances the user experience. Check out this edition and flip through all the magazine’s stories .

Last week, La Salle welcomed students, faculty, staff, and Northwest Philadelphia neighbors to Treetops Café for an on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with help from partner Walmart. Find out how you can help #VaxUpLaSalle .

Rachel McMahon, M.S. ’21, quit her job to enroll at La Salle. Learn more about this mother of four who aims to improve others’ lives as a speech-language pathologist.

Cimone Bates, ’21, is ready for her career to take off . The East Oak Lane native, who serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, aspires to become an Air Force flight nurse.