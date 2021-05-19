Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

May 21, 2021
Graduates processing onto the field at the Linc for the Commencement ceremony.

Making history

La Salle took Commencement off campus for the first time since 1996 and hosted the first graduation ceremonies in Lincoln Financial Field’s history. The change of scenery made for plenty of smiles. Here’s what happened over Commencement Weekend.
Graduates watching Commencement from the bleachers at the Linc.

Sights and sounds from South Philly

Couldn’t make it to the Linc for Commencement? Just want to relive the big day? Check out our recap of Saturday’s ceremonies. If you just want highlights from the 2020 ceremony or a quick-hit of the 2021 exercises, we’ve got you covered.
Two graduates fist-bumping in celebration at Commencement.

Social media reaction

Saturday was one to remember, and our students took to social media to chronicle their Commencement. Here are some of the best reactions and moments, as captured on social media.
Rachel McMahon, M.S. '21 headshot

In the media

Over the last year, the resilience of La Salle’s students has been tested. Five graduates from the Class of 2021 shared their incredible stories of grit in interviews with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

More to explore

20th & Olney podcast
The University’s new podcast welcomed graduates Christian Camacho, ’21, and Vanessa Green, ’21, as guests to discuss their La Salle journeys and what’s in store for them next.

Commencement snapshots

There was plenty to experience from the Linc. Flip through a Philadelphia Inquirer photo gallery from the University’s 2021 ceremony.

Lindback Award

Two dynamic full-time faculty members received recognition with the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award: Rhonda Hazell, DPM, assistant professor of biology, earned the 2020 award, and Jennifer Kleinow, Ph.D., professor and chair of communication sciences and disorders, received the 2021 honor.

More from the media

The Philadelphia Tribune caught up with Cimone Bates, ’21, who balanced her studies in the nursing program and her service in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

The Basket

The St. Benilde Tower location of La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, is open today from 12–3 p.m. Also, staff from The Basket encourage students clearing out their pantries to donate any unopened non-perishable food.

