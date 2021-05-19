Making history

|
La Salle took Commencement off campus for the first time since 1996 and hosted the first graduation ceremonies in Lincoln Financial Field’s history. The change of scenery made for plenty of smiles. Here’s what happened over Commencement Weekend.
Over the last year, the resilience of La Salle’s students has been tested. Five graduates from the Class of 2021 shared their incredible stories of grit in interviews with the Philadelphia Inquirer.
More to explore
20th & Olney podcast
The University’s new podcast welcomed graduates Christian Camacho, ’21, and Vanessa Green, ’21, as guests to discuss their La Salle journeys and what’s in store for them next.
Commencement snapshots
There was plenty to experience from the Linc. Flip through a Philadelphia Inquirer photo gallery from the University’s 2021 ceremony.
Lindback Award
Two dynamic full-time faculty members received recognition with the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award: Rhonda Hazell, DPM, assistant professor of biology, earned the 2020 award, and Jennifer Kleinow, Ph.D., professor and chair of communication sciences and disorders, received the 2021 honor.
More from the media
The Philadelphia Tribune caught up with Cimone Bates, ’21, who balanced her studies in the nursing program and her service in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.
The Basket
The St. Benilde Tower location of La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, The Basket, is open today from 12–3 p.m. Also, staff from The Basket encourage students clearing out their pantries to donate any unopened non-perishable food.