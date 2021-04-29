A safe campus, by the numbers

|
This is the final week of Colleen M. Hanycz’s six-year tenure as La Salle’s President—during which time she ushered in improvements to the University’s national reputation, academic rankings, and scenic campus. Review the highlights from Dr. Hanycz’s presidency.
Voluntary COVID-19 tests this summer
Treetops Café testing center will provide voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing each Tuesday through the summer, from 2–5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are required.
More to explore
COVID-19 vaccine certification
Have you completed a full cycle of the COVID-19 vaccine? If so, the University invites employees and students to submit a COVID-19 vaccine certification form.
In the media
Class of 2021 students spoke with the media this month about their paths toward graduation, while faculty and staff handled topics ranging from Commencement and the 2020 Census, to a chlorine shortage and the strife hiring managers are experiencing. Check out the media appearances.