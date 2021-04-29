A safe campus, by the numbers

Do you know how many gallons of hand sanitizer were dispensed on campus this spring? From campus signs to face masks and beyond, here are more facts and figures from a healthy in-person spring semester.

La Salle’s pre-med students found a creative way this semester to advance themselves academically, by shadowing professionals at the University’s COVID-19 testing center . One student called the volunteer experience “a monumental steppingstone” on the path toward a career in medicine.

This is the final week of Colleen M. Hanycz’s six-year tenure as La Salle’s President—during which time she ushered in improvements to the University’s national reputation, academic rankings, and scenic campus. Review the highlights from Dr. Hanycz’s presidency.

La Salle University has received a six-figure education grant that will better position elementary- and middle-school educators to deliver STEM curriculum to their students. Find out more about the grant and how it’s supporting Northwest Philadelphia students.

Treetops Café testing center will provide voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing each Tuesday through the summer, from 2–5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are required.