Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

May 27, 2021
Image of a social distancing marker at La Salle University.

A safe campus, by the numbers

Do you know how many gallons of hand sanitizer were dispensed on campus this spring? From campus signs to face masks and beyond, here are more facts and figures from a healthy in-person spring semester.
Image of La Salle University's assistant vice president of student wellness, Scott Cook, D.O., discussing how to read and interpret the results of a rapid antigen test with students Abigaelle Saint Elien and Jonathan Jonassaint.

Experiential learning, right on La Salle’s campus 

La Salle’s pre-med students found a creative way this semester to advance themselves academically, by shadowing professionals at the University’s COVID-19 testing center. One student called the volunteer experience “a monumental steppingstone” on the path toward a career in medicine.
Philly Goat Project visits La Salle

The end of an era

This is the final week of Colleen M. Hanycz’s six-year tenure as La Salle’s President—during which time she ushered in improvements to the University’s national reputation, academic rankings, and scenic campus. Review the highlights from Dr. Hanycz’s presidency.
Image of Connelly Library at La Salle University

Making STEM education more accessible

La Salle University has received a six-figure education grant that will better position elementary- and middle-school educators to deliver STEM curriculum to their students. Find out more about the grant and how it’s supporting Northwest Philadelphia students.

Voluntary COVID-19 tests this summer

Treetops Café testing center will provide voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing each Tuesday through the summer, from 2–5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are required.

More to explore

COVID-19 vaccine certification
Have you completed a full cycle of the COVID-19 vaccine? If so, the University invites employees and students to submit a COVID-19 vaccine certification form.

In the media

Class of 2021 students spoke with the media this month about their paths toward graduation, while faculty and staff handled topics ranging from Commencement and the 2020 Census, to a chlorine shortage and the strife hiring managers are experiencing. Check out the media appearances.

Submit information for inclusion or

email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.

© 2021 La Salle University